FM Fidan discusses Gaza, Ukraine with NATO chief

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday, and discussed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war as well as latest developments in the Gaza Strip, sources at the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Preparations for the NATO summit on June 24-25 in the Hague, Netherlands, were also reviewed, the sources added.

Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts

Fidan also spoke by phone with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Badr Abdelatty and Ayman Safadi, on Sunday with regard to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

Fidan discussed the latest developments in Gaza and efforts to establish a ceasefire during a phone call with counterparts Abdelatty and Safadi, according to sources at the Foreign Ministry.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.