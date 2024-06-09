FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will embark on a two-day visit to Russia on June 10 to participate in a gathering of counterparts from the BRICS group of emerging economies, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the meetings, Fidan and other participants are expected to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, as well as other regional and international issues, particularly focusing on Ukraine and Syria.

The sources said Fidan will emphasize Ankara's hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and reaffirm its willingness to support efforts towards this end.

The meeting takes place on June 10 and 11 in western Russia's Nizhny Novgorod.

Fidan is also slated to hold bilateral talks with several of his counterparts, including Russia's Sergey Lavrov. Economic and commercial cooperation is anticipated to be a significant topic in these discussions.

In addition, Fidan will visit Turkish businesspeople operating in Russia and engage with the Turkish community there, according to sources.

The BRICS session has extended invitations to 15 countries – including Türkiye, Belarus, Cuba and Venezuela – in addition to its member states.

Russia assumed the bloc's term presidency from South Africa at the start of this year. The 16th BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in Kazan from Oct. 22 to 24.

In 2006, Brazil, Russia, India and China created the "BRIC" group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS." The group was designed to bring together the world's most important developing countries, to challenge the political and economic power of the wealthier nations of North America and Western Europe.

