FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on May 8 spoke separately with his Hungarian and Serbian counterparts over the phone, according to diplomatic sources.

During these separate phone conversations, the foreign ministers have reached an agreement to make joint arrangements for the recognition of vaccination certificates with aims to lift mutual travel restrictions, diplomatic sources said.

The agreement on vaccination certificates is to be coordinated by the Health Ministries of each country.

To date, Turkey has been giving the Sinovac and BioNTech jabs, with the first shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine expected to reach the country this month.

Turkey has so far administered over 24.88 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14.