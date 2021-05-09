FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts

  • May 09 2021 10:28:00

FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on May 8 spoke separately with his Hungarian and Serbian counterparts over the phone, according to diplomatic sources.

During these separate phone conversations, the foreign ministers have reached an agreement to make joint arrangements for the recognition of vaccination certificates with aims to lift mutual travel restrictions, diplomatic sources said.

The agreement on vaccination certificates is to be coordinated by the Health Ministries of each country.

To date, Turkey has been giving the Sinovac and BioNTech jabs, with the first shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine expected to reach the country this month.

Turkey has so far administered over 24.88 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14.

 

COVID-19, Hungary,

WORLD Spain ends COVID state of emergency

Spain ends COVID state of emergency
MOST POPULAR

  1. Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

    Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

    Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

  3. Sea saliva covering surface of Marmara Sea worries experts

    Sea saliva covering surface of Marmara Sea worries experts

  4. Nomadic Turks preserve lifestyle defying technology

    Nomadic Turks preserve lifestyle defying technology

  5. Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations

    Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations
Recommended
Turkey deeply saddened over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey 'deeply saddened' over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey wants better, deeper relations with EU: Deputy FM

Turkey wants better, deeper relations with EU: Deputy FM
Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa, urges world to take action

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa, urges world to take action
Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey voices concern about Germanys new dress regulation

Turkey voices concern about Germany's new dress regulation
Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

WORLD Spain ends COVID state of emergency

Spain ends COVID state of emergency

Spain has lifted a state of emergency in place since October to fight the pandemic, allowing Spaniards to travel between regions for the first time in months.
ECONOMY Turkeys first armed unmanned surface vessel ready to launch missile

Turkey's first armed unmanned surface vessel ready to launch missile

The armed unmanned marine vessel (SIDA), the first platform of the ULAQ series developed in cooperation with Turkish defense industry companies, is ready to launch missiles.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in key game for title race

Galatasaray beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in key game for title race

Galatasaray defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in the Istanbul derby on May 8 to keep their Süper Lig title hopes alive with two matches remaining.