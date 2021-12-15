FM Çavuşoğlu meets businesspeople in Dubai

DUBAI
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has met the members of the Dubai Turkish Business Council on Dec. 14 during his visit to the United Arab Emirates upon the invitation of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Çavuşoğlu noted that we would continue to support our business people, who played a major role in the development of our commercial relations with the UAE, and added that our trade would increase even more in the upcoming period.

On the same day, Çavuşoğlu attended Expo 2020 in Dubai and visited the Turkish pavilion, as well as that of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and the UAE.

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to hold further talks to delimitate and demarcate the state borders of the two countries and start the railway transportation with each other on Dec. 14.
