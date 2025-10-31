Five more arrests made in Louvre jewel heist

Five more arrests made in Louvre jewel heist

PARIS
Five more arrests made in Louvre jewel heist

Five more people have been arrested in the investigation into the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum, but the treasures remain missing, the Paris prosecutor announced yesterday.

The five were detained late Nov. 29 night in separate police operations in Paris and surrounding areas, including the Seine-Saint-Denis region, Prosecutor Laure Beccuau told RTL radio.

One is suspected of being part of the four-person team that robbed the Louvre's Apollo Gallery in broad daylight Oct. 19, the prosecutor said. Two other members of the team were arrested Sunday and given preliminary charges Wednesday of criminal conspiracy and theft committed by an organized gang. Both partially admitted their involvement , according to the prosecutor.

“Searches last night and overnight did not allow us to find the goods,” Beccuau said.

One of those who has been charged is a 34-year-old Algerian national who has been living in France since 2010, Beccuau said. He was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to fly to Algeria with no return ticket. He was living in a suburb north of Paris, Aubervilliers, and was known to police mostly for road traffic offenses. His DNA was found on one of the scooters used by robbers to leave the scene, she said.

The other suspect, 39, was arrested at his home in Aubervilliers. The man was known to police for several thefts, and his DNA was found on one of the glass cases where the jewels were displayed and on items the thieves left behind, she added.

Video surveillance cameras showed there were at least four criminals involved, Beccuau said.

The four suspected robbers arrived onboard a truck equipped with a freight lift that two of them used to climb up to the museum’s window. The four of them left onboard two motor scooters along the Seine River toward eastern Paris, where they had some other vehicles parked, she detailed.

Beccuau said nothing suggests that the robbers had any accomplices within the museum’s staff.

She made a plea on Oct. 29 night to those who have the jewels: “These jewels are now, of course, unsellable. Anyone who buys them would be guilty of concealment of stolen goods. There’s still time to give them back.”

 

Investigation, Louvre Museum,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
Jamie Lee Curtis clarifies comments on Charlie Kirk’s death

Jamie Lee Curtis clarifies comments on Charlie Kirk’s death
Ancient road emerges as water level drops in Lake Van

Ancient road emerges as water level drops in Lake Van
The Grand Egyptian Museum finally opening

The Grand Egyptian Museum finally opening
Exhibit on inflation and purchasing power in ancient times opens in Bodrum

Exhibit on inflation and purchasing power in ancient times opens in Bodrum
Inn becomes a hub for traditional artists

Inn becomes a hub for traditional artists
Michael J Fox revisits Back to the Future 40 years later

Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿