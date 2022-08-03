Five monkeypox cases detected in Türkiye: Minister

  • August 03 2022 07:00:00

Five monkeypox cases detected in Türkiye: Minister

Erdinç Çelikkan - ANKARA
Five monkeypox cases detected in Türkiye: Minister

Saying that there are five monkeypox cases in Türkiye, Health Minister Koca has highlighted that there is no risk of a pandemic.

“Five monkeypox cases have been detected in our country so far, four of whom have fully recovered and have been discharged,” Koca said, adding that the general status of the other patient, who was isolated, is good.

Filiation work was carried out and the citizens in the vicinity of the patients were also isolated immediately, Koca added.

“There is no risk of a pandemic for our country or the world,” Koca said.

The main reason why the number of cases do not increase is that they are transmitted indoors by close and sustained contact, according to Koca.

Koca also urged citizens to get booster shots for COVID-19, underlining that the elderly citizens should be protected with the help of vaccination.

One of BioNTech, Sinovac or Turkovac vaccines can be chosen for the booster shot, which will be the sixth dose for those aged 65 and over and those in high-risk groups.

“The first variants that emerged in the outbreak were more potent and damaging, while the Omicron is more contagious but shows mild symptoms in patients,” Koca added.

Meanwhile, the minister also pointed out that a new regulation was prepared on the rights of health care workers.

“The draft regulation, which will be published soon and will take effect on Aug. 15, is open to the opinions of the relevant institutions as problems would be solved more easily with the satisfaction of our health care workers.”

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

    Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

  2. Ukraine grain vessel to proceed after inspection in Istanbul

    Ukraine grain vessel to proceed after inspection in Istanbul

  3. Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

    Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

  4. Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

    Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

  5. Rare Ephesus coin to be sold in New York

    Rare Ephesus coin to be sold in New York
Recommended
Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine

Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine
Paraglider flies 143 kilometers

Paraglider flies 143 kilometers
Most senior executives graduated from ODTÜ: Survey

Most senior executives graduated from ODTÜ: Survey
Convicted general released due to dementia

Convicted general released due to dementia
Türkiye to join scientific research on ALS with three centers

Türkiye to join scientific research on ALS with three centers
‘Juveniles involved in some 499,000 incidents’

‘Juveniles involved in some 499,000 incidents’
WORLD Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb said on Aug. 2 revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season.
ECONOMY Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

The Russian economy has been deeply damaged by sanctions and the exit of international business since the country invaded Ukraine, according to a new report by Yale University business experts and economists.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.