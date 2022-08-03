Five monkeypox cases detected in Türkiye: Minister

Erdinç Çelikkan - ANKARA

Saying that there are five monkeypox cases in Türkiye, Health Minister Koca has highlighted that there is no risk of a pandemic.

“Five monkeypox cases have been detected in our country so far, four of whom have fully recovered and have been discharged,” Koca said, adding that the general status of the other patient, who was isolated, is good.

Filiation work was carried out and the citizens in the vicinity of the patients were also isolated immediately, Koca added.

“There is no risk of a pandemic for our country or the world,” Koca said.

The main reason why the number of cases do not increase is that they are transmitted indoors by close and sustained contact, according to Koca.

Koca also urged citizens to get booster shots for COVID-19, underlining that the elderly citizens should be protected with the help of vaccination.

One of BioNTech, Sinovac or Turkovac vaccines can be chosen for the booster shot, which will be the sixth dose for those aged 65 and over and those in high-risk groups.

“The first variants that emerged in the outbreak were more potent and damaging, while the Omicron is more contagious but shows mild symptoms in patients,” Koca added.

Meanwhile, the minister also pointed out that a new regulation was prepared on the rights of health care workers.

“The draft regulation, which will be published soon and will take effect on Aug. 15, is open to the opinions of the relevant institutions as problems would be solved more easily with the satisfaction of our health care workers.”