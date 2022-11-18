First thing in power to get in touch with Syrian government: CHP

KİLİS
One of the first things to be done by the oppositional alliance when it comes to power will be establishing contact with the Syrian government for the return of 3.6 million Syrians back to their home country, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.

“As the Nation Alliance, when we come to power, one of the first things we will do is to meet the legitimate Syrian government and open embassies mutually,” CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said at a meeting in Kilis, a southeastern Anatolian province on the Syrian border, on late Nov. 17.

The social democrat leader is holding a two-day tour in Gaziantep and Kilis, two provinces that host big numbers of Syrians. Türkiye is hosting around 4.5 million migrants and they need to be back in their countries, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We have to build houses, roads, schools, hospitals for the Syrians who will return to their country. How will we do all this? Our constructors will build all with the funds to be provided by the European Union.”

Infrastructure is essential but life security of the Syrians should also be guaranteed, the CHP leader stressed, “For this, a protocol will be signed with the legitimate [Syrian] government. The U.N. will also be involved, if needed. Life and property security of all will be secured.”

Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that many Turkish businessmen had businesses, factories in Syria before the civil war, saying “We will ask the reopening of these factories. We will ask for the start of production. We will send raw materials from here and products will be sold here. Trade will strengthen. Both Syrians and Turks will gain; the region will gain.”

“Nobody should forget this: The most powerful country in this region is Türkiye and Türkiye can lead all the economic developments in this region.”

