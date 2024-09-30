Vestel aims to become global player in EV charging

Vestel aims to become global player in EV charging

BERLIN/ISTANBUL
Vestel aims to become global player in EV charging

Vestel, Türkiye's leading electronic company, wants to be one of the top three electric vehicle charge stations, especially for direct current (DC), according to CEO Ergün Güler.

He said that special products are an advantage.

“For instance, with electrical vehicle charging stations, if you have an AC [alternative current] station, you can charge a car in five hours. Vestel has exported them for more than five years if you have a wall box in Germany or Spain, it is produced by Vestel,” Güler told state-run Anadolu Agency.

"We are a company that is very advanced in DC devices. So, the fast and ultra-fast charging devices are able to charge your car in just seven to eight minutes," he said.

He said some companies may have a small production for that type of device but in the mass production field, there are only three companies globally and Vestel is going to be one of them.

“There are mass production devices, mass production for 720-kilowatt-devices. The good news is that beginning next year, Vestel will have a 1,000-kilowatt device,” he said.

He also said Vestel is developing and producing all the screens in the Turkish electrical vehicle, Togg, and is in talks with international brands to produce screens and a major airline to produce entertainment screens.

As the biggest television producer in Europe, Vestel wants to transfer its knowledge to another field. There are many rivals, especially from China and Germany.

Vestel is an international company that exports to 163 countries, Güler stressed.

It generates $3.8 billion in revenue, with $2.5 billion coming from exports, he said.

Güler emphasized that Vestel operates not only under its own brand but also manages several licensed brands, including Toshiba and Sharp.

EV,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

    Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

  2. Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

    Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

  3. Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

    Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

  4. Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

    Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

  5. Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

    Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
Recommended
Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September
Manufacturing activity loses momentum in September: Survey

Manufacturing activity loses momentum in September: Survey
Aksa Enerji plans $5 billion investment by 2030

Aksa Enerji plans $5 billion investment by 2030
Turkish banking sector maintains ‘strong’ capital structure, says EBRD

Turkish banking sector maintains ‘strong’ capital structure, says EBRD
Google to spend $1 bln in Thailand on digital infrastructure

Google to spend $1 bln in Thailand on digital infrastructure
Qatar Airways seeking 25 pct stake in Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways seeking 25 pct stake in Virgin Australia
Dockworkers’ strike at major ports likely drag on US economy

Dockworkers’ strike at major ports likely drag on US economy
WORLD Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany has announced the arrest of a Chinese woman accused of spying on the country's defense industry while working in a logistics company.

ECONOMY Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

The pace of monthly growth in retail prices in Istanbul accelerated from 1.73 percent in August to 3.9 percent in September, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) on Oct. 1.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿