Vestel aims to become global player in EV charging

BERLIN/ISTANBUL

Vestel, Türkiye's leading electronic company, wants to be one of the top three electric vehicle charge stations, especially for direct current (DC), according to CEO Ergün Güler.

He said that special products are an advantage.

“For instance, with electrical vehicle charging stations, if you have an AC [alternative current] station, you can charge a car in five hours. Vestel has exported them for more than five years if you have a wall box in Germany or Spain, it is produced by Vestel,” Güler told state-run Anadolu Agency.

"We are a company that is very advanced in DC devices. So, the fast and ultra-fast charging devices are able to charge your car in just seven to eight minutes," he said.

He said some companies may have a small production for that type of device but in the mass production field, there are only three companies globally and Vestel is going to be one of them.

“There are mass production devices, mass production for 720-kilowatt-devices. The good news is that beginning next year, Vestel will have a 1,000-kilowatt device,” he said.

He also said Vestel is developing and producing all the screens in the Turkish electrical vehicle, Togg, and is in talks with international brands to produce screens and a major airline to produce entertainment screens.

As the biggest television producer in Europe, Vestel wants to transfer its knowledge to another field. There are many rivals, especially from China and Germany.

Vestel is an international company that exports to 163 countries, Güler stressed.

It generates $3.8 billion in revenue, with $2.5 billion coming from exports, he said.

Güler emphasized that Vestel operates not only under its own brand but also manages several licensed brands, including Toshiba and Sharp.