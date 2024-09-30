Fast-track US visa program launched for Turkish businesses

ISTANBUL
A program initiated for Turkish businesspeople will expedite U.S. visa procedures for companies selected based on criteria favored by Washington, daily Milliyet has reported.

The Business Visa Program (BVP), launched as part of efforts to resolve the long-standing visa challenges faced by Turkish entrepreneurs seeking to travel to the U.S., will be introduced following extensive dialogues, the daily said.

According to sources, the BVP will not only offer accelerated visa appointment scheduling but will also provide a dedicated email channel for direct communication with the visa unit.

Eligible companies must boast an annual revenue exceeding $1 million and employ a minimum of 100 full-time workers based in Türkiye.

Strong demonstrable ties to the U.S., such as having a significant client base in the U.S., partnerships with American firms, and regular business travel involving at least 20 employees per year, will further facilitate participation in the program.

Applications to the program can be submitted by companies from any region of Türkiye; however, all visa appointments under the program will be organized in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The business visa team, composed of designated personnel and a consular officer, will assess the eligibility based on predefined criteria, seeking feedback from relevant sections within the mission, if necessary, before rendering a final decision.

During the approval process, companies will enter into an agreement under the BVP framework.

The initiative to address the U.S. visa issues came amid the challenges Turkish citizens face during the Schengen procedures.

Applications by Turkish nationals to obtain a Schengen visa exceeded 1 million, with the rejection rate standing at 16.1 percent, costing travelers millions of euros last year.

Only 867,545 applications by Turkish citizens were accepted in 2023.

Last year, around 68 million euros was spent on approved visas, while 13 million euros went up "in smoke" as nearly 170,000 visas were denied, according to Schengen.News.

