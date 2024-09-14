Babacan says DEVA, Future Party mull merger

ANKARA

The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party are exploring a potential merger, the former's leader Ali Babacan said in a televised interview on Sept. 11.

“We are engaged in discussions about merging,” Babacan told private broadcaster Halk TV.

He also said the DEVA is "talking with other people interested in forming a center-right coalition."

"We’re considering whether a new [parliamentary] group can be formed by incorporating MPs from different parties," Babacan added.

In Türkiye, a political party needs a minimum of 20 MPs to form a parliamentary group.

The status grants privileges such as participating in the parliament's board and committees, speaking at plenary sessions and appointing members to the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

The DEVA and the Future Party both ran in last year’s general election under the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lists and secured 15 and 10 MPs, respectively.

Previous negotiations between the two parties to unite were unsuccessful.

“It’s time for unity and solidarity. Let's all work together to solve the problems of this country with greater unity," Babacan said. "The center-right's next address is the DEVA Party."

In July 2023, the Future Party formed a joint parliamentary group with the Felicity Party (SP), which also won 10 seats. The DEVA Party, however, has continued without an association.