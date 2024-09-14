Babacan says DEVA, Future Party mull merger

Babacan says DEVA, Future Party mull merger

ANKARA
Babacan says DEVA, Future Party mull merger

The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party are exploring a potential merger, the former's leader Ali Babacan said in a televised interview on Sept. 11.

“We are engaged in discussions about merging,” Babacan told private broadcaster Halk TV.

He also said the DEVA is "talking with other people interested in forming a center-right coalition."

"We’re considering whether a new [parliamentary] group can be formed by incorporating MPs from different parties," Babacan added.

In Türkiye, a political party needs a minimum of 20 MPs to form a parliamentary group.

The status grants privileges such as participating in the parliament's board and committees, speaking at plenary sessions and appointing members to the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

The DEVA and the Future Party both ran in last year’s general election under the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lists and secured 15 and 10 MPs, respectively.

Previous negotiations between the two parties to unite were unsuccessful.

“It’s time for unity and solidarity. Let's all work together to solve the problems of this country with greater unity," Babacan said. "The center-right's next address is the DEVA Party."

In July 2023, the Future Party formed a joint parliamentary group with the Felicity Party (SP), which also won 10 seats. The DEVA Party, however, has continued without an association.

merged,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

    Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

  2. Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

    Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

  3. Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

    Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

  4. Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

    Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

  5. Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

    Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Recommended
Özlale resigns from İYİ Party amid exodus

Özlale resigns from İYİ Party amid exodus
CHP prepares for early election campaign

CHP prepares for early election campaign
CHP leader criticizes probe into oath by cadets

CHP leader criticizes probe into oath by cadets
CHPs Özel meets with Kılıçdaroğlu ahead of congress

CHP's Özel meets with Kılıçdaroğlu ahead of congress
Probe launched against CHP deputy for insulting Erdoğan

Probe launched against CHP deputy for insulting Erdoğan
AKP to hold October workshop on new charter draft

AKP to hold October workshop on new charter draft
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿