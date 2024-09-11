CHP prepares for early election campaign

CHP prepares for early election campaign

ANKARA
CHP prepares for early election campaign

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is mobilizing its senior members and deputies to prepare for a potential early general election, media reports have said.

The move comes after CHP leader Özgür Özel called for early elections during a speech at a convention over the weekend in Ankara aimed at amending the party’s bylaws.

"If you are ready to face us in November 2025, the CHP is here," he said.

Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary polls are scheduled for May 2028.

The party's upcoming campaign will run under the slogan "There is a solution," with members taking to the streets to engage with voters, daily Hürriyet reported.

Posters, billboards and a commercial highlighting CHP-led initiatives will form part of the outreach effort.

Among them will be subsidized affordable restaurants, support for farmers and campaigns to help citizens pay their bills, local media said.

The CHP aims to address several issues, including economic challenges, foreign policy and education.

During his speech at the convention, Özel said November 2025 would mark the midpoint of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s current five-year term.

"If he persists for another 2.5 years while the nation remains hungry, miserable, poor and unhappy, he will never be a candidate again," Özel said.

“However... we are ready to hold early elections by November next year, stand before this nation and put an end to this government.”

The convention also saw the passage of 28 amendments to the party bylaws, approved by a majority vote, marking a step in the CHP's preparations for the next election.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes probe into oath by cadets

CHP leader criticizes probe into oath by cadets
CHPs Özel meets with Kılıçdaroğlu ahead of congress

CHP's Özel meets with Kılıçdaroğlu ahead of congress
Probe launched against CHP deputy for insulting Erdoğan

Probe launched against CHP deputy for insulting Erdoğan
AKP to hold October workshop on new charter draft

AKP to hold October workshop on new charter draft
Erdoğan hails AKP as hope of nation on 23rd anniversary

Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary
Two MPs, 15 mayors set to join AKP, says deputy leader

Two MPs, 15 mayors set to join AKP, says deputy leader
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿