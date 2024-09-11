CHP prepares for early election campaign

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is mobilizing its senior members and deputies to prepare for a potential early general election, media reports have said.

The move comes after CHP leader Özgür Özel called for early elections during a speech at a convention over the weekend in Ankara aimed at amending the party’s bylaws.

"If you are ready to face us in November 2025, the CHP is here," he said.

Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary polls are scheduled for May 2028.

The party's upcoming campaign will run under the slogan "There is a solution," with members taking to the streets to engage with voters, daily Hürriyet reported.

Posters, billboards and a commercial highlighting CHP-led initiatives will form part of the outreach effort.

Among them will be subsidized affordable restaurants, support for farmers and campaigns to help citizens pay their bills, local media said.

The CHP aims to address several issues, including economic challenges, foreign policy and education.

During his speech at the convention, Özel said November 2025 would mark the midpoint of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s current five-year term.

"If he persists for another 2.5 years while the nation remains hungry, miserable, poor and unhappy, he will never be a candidate again," Özel said.

“However... we are ready to hold early elections by November next year, stand before this nation and put an end to this government.”

The convention also saw the passage of 28 amendments to the party bylaws, approved by a majority vote, marking a step in the CHP's preparations for the next election.