Turkish, Venezuelan VPs discuss bilateral ties

Turkish, Venezuelan VPs discuss bilateral ties

ANKARA
Turkish, Venezuelan VPs discuss bilateral ties

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues.

"During our meeting, we assessed the bilateral relations between our nations and discussed regional and global matters, agreeing to enhance our cooperation in energy, tourism, and education," Yılmaz stated on X.

"The democratic maturity and institutional capacity of Venezuela, which has emerged as a rising power in its region through its recent initiatives, bolsters our cooperation opportunities day by day," He added.

Yılmaz emphasized the need to further develop commercial relations, aiming to increase the trade volume between the two countries to $3 billion during the coming period.

He expressed gratitude for Rodriguez's visit and acknowledged Venezuelan President Maduro, his government, and the Venezuelan people for their stance against what he described as Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

Türkiye, Venezuela , vps,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

    Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

  2. Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

    Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

  3. Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

    Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

  4. Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

    Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

  5. Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

    Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
Recommended
Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza

Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza
Turkish ambassador to Baghdad visit Mosul

Turkish ambassador to Baghdad visit Mosul
100th anniversary of Japan-Türkiye relations celebrated with Marmaray event

100th anniversary of Japan-Türkiye relations celebrated with Marmaray event
Türkiye does not interfere in other countries internal affairs, official says

Türkiye does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs, official says
First lady wraps up New York visit, promotes cultural diplomacy

First lady wraps up New York visit, promotes cultural diplomacy
Parliament speaker slams Netanyahu for fake maps in UN address

Parliament speaker slams Netanyahu for 'fake maps' in UN address
WORLD Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany has announced the arrest of a Chinese woman accused of spying on the country's defense industry while working in a logistics company.

ECONOMY Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

The pace of monthly growth in retail prices in Istanbul accelerated from 1.73 percent in August to 3.9 percent in September, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) on Oct. 1.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿