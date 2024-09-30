Turkish, Venezuelan VPs discuss bilateral ties

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues.

"During our meeting, we assessed the bilateral relations between our nations and discussed regional and global matters, agreeing to enhance our cooperation in energy, tourism, and education," Yılmaz stated on X.

"The democratic maturity and institutional capacity of Venezuela, which has emerged as a rising power in its region through its recent initiatives, bolsters our cooperation opportunities day by day," He added.

Yılmaz emphasized the need to further develop commercial relations, aiming to increase the trade volume between the two countries to $3 billion during the coming period.

He expressed gratitude for Rodriguez's visit and acknowledged Venezuelan President Maduro, his government, and the Venezuelan people for their stance against what he described as Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.