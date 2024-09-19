MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

ANKARA

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has criticized the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) for asking early elections in late 2025.

“[CHP Chairman] Özgür Özel’s call for early polls is an eclipse of reason and a delusion,” Bahçeli said at a press conference he held on Sept. 19 in the Turkish capital.

Recalling that Özel had underlined that he will not call for early elections right after the local elections in March 2024, Bahçeli said that the CHP chairman’s call for holding presidential and parliamentary polls in November 2025 was inconsistent.

Özel, in a statement last week, proposed President and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hold elections next year in which he can run for the office for another term.

Under normal conditions, Türkiye will hold the simultaneous polls in May 2028. If elections are done on time, Erdoğan will not be able to run for the office. The only way for him to run for another term is the dissolution of the parliament and renewal of the polls.

Bahçeli also spoke about ongoing discussions of whether the Turkish constitution’s first four articles that define the qualifications of the state should be amended, as suggested by the Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR).

Bahçeli underlined that his party sticks to the first four articles of the current constitution and indirectly criticized HÜDA PAR for its proposals. “Those who have objection on the first four articles of the constitution are null and void for us,” he stated.

He renewed his party’s commitment for a new and civilian constitution.