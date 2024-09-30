Iranian president slams US, Europe’s ‘false promises’ on ceasefire

TEHRAN

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the promises of ceasefire made by Americans and Europeans if Iran did not respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were “false.”

He made the remarks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran late on Sept. 29, condemning the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Pertinently, Iran had vowed a strong response to the assassination of Haniyeh who was killed a day after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian in the Iranian capital.

Nasrallah was targeted in a deadly bombing carried out by Israel in the southern suburb of Beirut last week.

Pezeshkian termed it a “heinous crime,” saying that it once again proved that the “criminal regime adheres to none of the international norms or frameworks.”

He said the claims of American and European leaders, who had promised a “ceasefire in exchange for Iran not responding to the assassination” of former Hamas leader were “entirely false.”

“Giving such criminals more time will only embolden them to commit even more atrocities,” he said.

[HH] Iran will not send forces to confront Israel

In the meantime, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that Iran will not deploy forces to Lebanon or Gaza to confront Israel.

"There is no need to send extra or volunteer forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, adding that Lebanon and fighters in the Palestinian territories "have the capability and strength to defend themselves against the aggression.”

"We have not received any request in this regard from any side, on the contrary, we are informed and are sure that they do not need the help of our forces," Kanani told reporters in Tehran.

Kanani, nonetheless, vowed that Israel "will not remain without reprimand and punishment for the crimes it has committed against the Iranian people, military personnel and the resistance forces.”