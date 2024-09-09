CHP leader criticizes probe into oath by cadets

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has criticized an investigation into an oath taken by cadets at a recent National Defense University (MSÜ) graduation ceremony and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks about the incident.

“Are you going to launch an investigation into the female lieutenant you gave a high honor award to?” Özel told reporters in the capital Ankara on Sept. 9.

During the land forces academy's graduation ceremony on Aug. 30, cadets led by valedictorian Ebru Eroğlu raised their swords and chanted, “We are Mustafa Kemal’s [Atatürk] soldiers” in unison.

They also swore to protect the Turkish Republic, its secular values and territorial integrity.

“If you are a friend of the TSK [Turkish Armed Forces], a friend of this regime, what are you afraid of?" Özel asked. "Enemies of the homeland and nation should be afraid of that sword. Enemies of Türkiye should be afraid. If there is an enemy of Atatürk, he should be afraid.”

Erdoğan, speaking on Sept. 7, labeled the cadets as “a few presumptuous” and said discussions were underway with the Defense and Ministry the Land Forces Command to “quickly clean up” the relevant individuals.

Eroğlu received her diploma from Erdoğan at the ceremony.

The ministry has already announced that an investigation is underway concerning the incident. Officials said disciplinary action would be taken against personnel found responsible due to intent, fault or negligence.

