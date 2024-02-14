First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has engaged in discussions with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) head Achim Steiner on the sidelines of the Sustainable Development Goals Forum at a Dubai summit.

Expressing gratitude, Erdoğan acknowledged the pivotal role played by UNDP and other U.N. offices, particularly during the aftermath of last year's earthquakes in southern Türkiye. She emphasized the value of the support provided during these times.

Highlighting the significance of sustainable practices in cultures and religions, Erdoğan underlined the importance of returning to traditional ways of life.

In response, Steiner, drawing from his past experience as the executive director of the U.N. Environment Program (UNEP), emphasized his commitment to environmental-based and sustainable development. He commended Erdoğan's efforts in the "zero waste" project, acknowledging its "global significance."

Steiner underscored the importance of waste management in their field of work and praised her leadership in the "zero waste" initiative to a global level. He expressed his satisfaction with the project's implementation in Türkiye, showcasing it as a valuable example for the world.

During the meeting, Steiner and Erdoğan discussed the escalating threat posed by plastics, which are "deemed indispensable and extensively used in various aspects of daily life." The sides expressed concern about the environmental implications of such widespread use and pledged to address the issue collaboratively.

They both expressed a desire to reconvene in either Türkiye or New York in the near future.

