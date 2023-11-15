First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza

ISTANBUL

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has reiterated her call for an urgent ceasefire and a lasting peace in the Gaza Strip, which is the currently the scene of relentless Israeli airstrikes and a humanitarian crisis.

"While the international community, entrusted with protecting Gazans, has failed, journalists, healthcare workers and humanitarian aid personnel stand as a vigilant force for humanity. Thus, we should also stand vigil with all available means until a ceasefire is declared," Erdoğan stated during her speech at the “One Heart for Palestine” summit in Istanbul on Nov. 15.

Spouses and special representatives of state leaders from 15 countries, including Qatar, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, attended the summit hosted by the Turkish first lady as part of Türkiye’s efforts to mitigate the suffering of civilians stranded in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli offensive.

"In the newly emerged public sphere of social media, let us collectively, in a constant vigil, persist in our immediate call for a ceasefire, peace and humanitarian aid. Each of us possesses individual strength, but when united, our voice becomes much more powerful. Let us unite our words now for them and for the world, calling for an immediate ceasefire," she added.

Stressing that the international community must advocate not only to a ceasefire but also a lasting peace to end the decades-long conflict in the region, Erdoğan said, now is the time to establish a permanent peace through a two-state solution.

Highlighting the destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, Erdoğan stressed the necessity of establishing a new fund for the reconstruction of the strip.

She urged international organizations, notably the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to take responsibility in this regard.

"In a bid to offer a bright future to the children of Gaza, the ruins must be rebuilt. International organizations such as the U.N. and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should establish a fund to reconstruct schools, parks and hospitals destroyed by Israel," she said.