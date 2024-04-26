‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The ninth edition of Artweeks Istanbul, one of the most important art events in the city which is being hosted by Bilgili Holding, is taking place at its new place, The Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Painter Seval Özcan is taking part in the event with her work titled “No 11.”

“All colors meet the viewer in unity and harmony in the work. Emptiness… Gap… Stillness… Stillness is the only thing in this world that does not have a form. When we feel the forms and motifs on the surface of the work, they dominate our memory, and the motifs used in Anatolian carpets from past to present are perceived by our senses,” Özcan said while explaining about her work, which is on display at Merkür Gallery in the first floor.

Born in 1983 in Istanbul, Özcan is a graduate of Ankara University Faculty of Communication and Marmara University Faculty of Fine Arts. She completed her master's and doctorate degrees at Marmara University Fine Arts Institute and is currently a lecturer at Medipol University.

Offering a fascinating environment for art lovers with rich content, all exhibitions and talks are open to art lovers at Artweeks Istanbul through April 28. Entry is free.