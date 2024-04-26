‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

ISTANBUL
‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

The ninth edition of Artweeks Istanbul, one of the most important art events in the city which is being hosted by Bilgili Holding, is taking place at its new place, The Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Painter Seval Özcan is taking part in the event with her work titled “No 11.”

“All colors meet the viewer in unity and harmony in the work. Emptiness… Gap… Stillness… Stillness is the only thing in this world that does not have a form. When we feel the forms and motifs on the surface of the work, they dominate our memory, and the motifs used in Anatolian carpets from past to present are perceived by our senses,” Özcan said while explaining about her work, which is on display at Merkür Gallery in the first floor. 

Born in 1983 in Istanbul, Özcan is a graduate of Ankara University Faculty of Communication and Marmara University Faculty of Fine Arts. She completed her master's and doctorate degrees at Marmara University Fine Arts Institute and is currently a lecturer at Medipol University.

Offering a fascinating environment for art lovers with rich content, all exhibitions and talks are open to art lovers at Artweeks Istanbul through April 28. Entry is free.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

    ‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

  2. Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

    Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

  3. India begins second phase of national elections

    India begins second phase of national elections

  4. Xi tells Blinken US, China must be 'partners, not rivals

    Xi tells Blinken US, China must be 'partners, not rivals

  5. Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

    Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister
Recommended
Iran sentences rapper to death for backing protests

Iran sentences rapper to death for backing protests
CI Bloom opens for art enthusiasts

CI Bloom opens for art enthusiasts
Up to 160 pilot whales stranded on Australian beach

Up to 160 pilot whales stranded on Australian beach
Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse

Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mln euros

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mln euros
Louvre offers Olympic sport sessions

Louvre offers Olympic sport sessions
WORLD Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

Guatemalan authorities on Thursday raided the offices of the international organization Save the Children in what the prosecutor's office said was part of an investigation into alleged abuses against minors.
ECONOMY Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

The medium-term economic program is working and yielding the desired results, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to further strengthen the program. 
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿