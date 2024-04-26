Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

GUATEMALA
Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

Guatemalan authorities on Thursday raided the offices of the international organization Save the Children in what the prosecutor's office said was part of an investigation into alleged abuses against minors.

The operation followed local media reports that prosecutors in the Central American country had asked the Texas attorney general's office for help investigating alleged trafficking of Guatemalan children on the southern U.S. border.

The raid was part of a "transnational" probe of "actions that could be related to violations and abuses against Guatemalan children," state prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche said in a video published on social media.

Save the Children confirmed that officials had entered its offices in Guatemala City.

"We have been shocked and perplexed by the unprecedented search of our offices by the Guatemalan Public Ministry," it said in a statement Thursday.

"No specific allegations were made known to us, and there is no evidence to support allegations of misconduct.

"We have protected children from any abuse of their rights. We do not — and we have never — facilitated the movement of children out of Guatemala," Save the Children added.

Guatemalan authorities had sought assistance from prosecutors in Texas, Curruchiche confirmed, adding that the raid involved the "inspection, search and seizure of evidence."

Curruchiche heads the special prosecutor's office against impunity and is considered an ally of Guatemala's controversial attorney general, Consuelo Porras.

Porras is listed as corrupt and undemocratic by the U.S. Justice Department and has been accused of plotting to oust President Bernardo Arevalo, who wants to fire him.

  'No evidence' 

AFP reporters at the scene saw prosecutors entering the building of Save the Children, which has been working in Guatemala since a devastating earthquake in 1976 that left more than 25,000 people dead.

It opened a permanent office there in 1983 and says it provides education, health, child protection and humanitarian aid, including to migrant children and their families who cross Guatemala's southern border.

In a statement released last week, Save the Children denied facilitating "the movement of children" out of Guatemala.

"We take all child safeguarding and misconduct allegations extremely seriously and have independent investigative mechanisms in place to investigate them thoroughly," the statement said.

"We have no evidence to support these claims and remain dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to migrant children and their families under strict standards of protection and safeguarding," it added.

Guatemalan newspaper Prensa Libre had reported that the prosecutor's office sent a letter to the Texas attorney general on April 12 naming Save the Children and several other NGOs that were under suspicion.

It said the organizations were suspected of "participating in a child trafficking operation."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul mayors trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

    Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

  2. Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

    Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

  3. ‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

    ‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

  4. Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

    Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

  5. India begins second phase of national elections

    India begins second phase of national elections
Recommended
India begins second phase of national elections

India begins second phase of national elections

Xi tells Blinken US, China must be partners, not rivals

Xi tells Blinken US, China must be 'partners, not rivals
Pro-Palestinian US campus protests grow as police crack down

Pro-Palestinian US campus protests grow as police crack down
New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein sex crime conviction

New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein sex crime conviction
China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks

China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks
Ahead of feared Rafah invasion, Palestinians mourn bombardment dead

Ahead of feared Rafah invasion, Palestinians mourn bombardment dead
WORLD Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

Guatemalan authorities on Thursday raided the offices of the international organization Save the Children in what the prosecutor's office said was part of an investigation into alleged abuses against minors.
ECONOMY Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

The medium-term economic program is working and yielding the desired results, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to further strengthen the program. 
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿