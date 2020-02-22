First indigenous electric train to be tested in May

  • February 22 2020 12:08:29

First indigenous electric train to be tested in May

SAKARYA-Anadolu Agency
First indigenous electric train to be tested in May

AA Photo

Turkey's first indigenous electric train is set to be tested and launched on May 29, the nation's industry and technology minister said on Feb. 21. 

Visiting a Turkish Wagon Industry (TUVASAS) plant in the northwestern province of Sakarya, Mustafa Varank said the trains will be able to reach speeds of up 160 kilometers per hour.

He stressed that the trains will be available for public use by September.

The next step will be making high-speed trains capable of hitting over 200 km/h, Varank said.

"We're looking to create our own brands and produce our own products as well as being a global, competitive player in the world," the minister added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  4. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  5. Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Recommended
Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Flying to Portugal, Turkish Airlines outdistances world giants

Flying to Portugal, Turkish Airlines outdistances world giants
New company launches up 26.6 pct in January

New company launches up 26.6 pct in January
Fitch affirms Turkey rating at BB; outlook stable

Fitch affirms Turkey rating at BB; outlook stable
GSM firms fined over service failure right after Istanbul earthquake

GSM firms fined over service failure right after Istanbul earthquake
External assets increase at the end of 2019

External assets increase at the end of 2019
WORLD Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

Turkey's national flag carrier said it will increase the weekly frequency of direct flights from international destinations to the country's tourism centers by 18 percent in 2020.
SPORTS Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

The Turkish National Basketball Team on Feb. 21 faced an unexpected loss to the Netherlands by 65-72 in the capital Ankara, making a disappointing start to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.