First cherry harvest of northern hemisphere begins in Manisa

First cherry harvest of northern hemisphere begins in Manisa

MANISA
First cherry harvest of northern hemisphere begins in Manisa

Cherry producers in the western province of Manisa, renowned as the place where the first cherries in the northern hemisphere are cultivated, are brimming with optimism as the season’s inaugural harvest commences.

Anticipating robust yields and favorable prices, producers are confident that this year’s harvest will maintain the high standards expected from the region.

In the orchards of Sancaklıbozköy neighborhood in the Şehzadeler district, where the first cherries of the season are plucked, producers are hard at work. Ilyas Coşkuner, a local producer, shared his satisfaction with the early harvest and expressed hope for a prosperous season ahead.

"We had our first harvest on April 13 and today marks our third. The harvest season spans two months in our region, with a diverse array of cherry varieties," he explained.

"We are optimistic about both our yield and the market prices. Our cherries undergo intensive labor and incur high labor costs. We remain hopeful that prices will not dip below 100-150 Turkish Liras [$3-$4.6] per kilogram on average."

The cherries cultivated in Şehzadeler are prized not only for their taste but also their economic significance, with a substantial portion exported to European countries, Russia, Eastern markets and Iraq.

The commencement of the harvest season was marked by a ceremony attended by local dignitaries, lncluding Şehzadeler Mayor Gülşah Dürbay who addressed participants, drawing attention to sustainable agricultural practices and wished the season to be auspicious. "I expect the cooperation of all our fellow citizens in order to keep our cherry organic and to reduce the carbon footprint by keeping up with the green transformation."

After the speech, the first cherry of the year was put up for sale. The 30 kilograms of cherries belonging to İlyas Coşkuner were bought at the symbolic price of 500 liras per kilogram.

Production,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

    Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

  2. Israel says 'reserves right to protect itself' after Iran attack as strikes rock Gaza

    Israel says 'reserves right to protect itself' after Iran attack as strikes rock Gaza

  3. Netanyahu trying to drag the region into war: FM

    Netanyahu trying to drag the region into war: FM

  4. Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 18

    Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 18

  5. Rare Churchill painting goes on display ahead of auction

    Rare Churchill painting goes on display ahead of auction
Recommended
Eskişehir tops list as country’s smartest province, study reveals

Eskişehir tops list as country’s smartest province, study reveals
Tourism season opens at Mount Nemrut

Tourism season opens at Mount Nemrut
Safety concerns raised for amusement parks

Safety concerns raised for amusement parks
Turkish soda company banned in Switzerland, sparking controversy

Turkish soda company banned in Switzerland, sparking controversy
‘Urgent measures required to avert division of Lake Eğirdir by 2028’

‘Urgent measures required to avert division of Lake Eğirdir by 2028’
75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday

75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday
WORLD Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

Thousands evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat

Indonesian rescuers raced to evacuate thousands of people Thursday after a volcano erupted five times, forcing authorities to close a nearby airport and issue a warning about falling debris that could cause a tsunami.
ECONOMY Biden pushes to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum

Biden pushes to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum

U.S. President Joe Biden urged a tripling of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum, citing "unfair competition" as he seeks to win blue-collar votes in November's election.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿