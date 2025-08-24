Firefighting pilots recount harrowing battles with this year’s blazes

Firefighting pilots recount harrowing battles with this year’s blazes

Gülay Barbaros Altan – ISTANBUL
Firefighting pilots recount harrowing battles with this year’s blazes

Firefighting pilots recount how wildfires across Türkiye turned into “mega-fires” this summer, with flames soaring to unprecedented heights and spreading at explosive speed.

This summer, hundreds of small and dozens of large fires swept across the country, threatening homes and forests from the Aegean to the Marmara.

As the flames raged, questions resurfaced about whether Türkiye’s aerial firefighting fleet is strong and flexible enough to keep pace with an intensifying wildfire season — and what it actually took for pilots to contain so many blazes.

Among those on the front line is Burhan Güler, chief pilot of the fleet of AT-802 Fireboss, a single-engine amphibious plane, under the forestry authority.

With 26 years of military flying experience, he said this year was unlike any before.

“After seven years of fighting fires, this was the first time I saw flames 50 meters high,” he told daily Hürriyet. 

“Our job is to slow the blaze so ground teams can attack. We dive to within 20 meters to drop water. Sometimes you come out of the smoke thinking, ‘we survived again.’”

According to Güler, the challenge is not just the flames themselves but the landscape they sweep across.

Türkiye’s rugged terrain, he explained, rules out the massive water bombers used in the United States.

“Large planes cannot maneuver here. With the AT-802, we can get close and precise,” he explained.

Helicopter crews face equally perilous missions.

Emrah Yetişir, a former army pilot now flying Sikorsky T-70 helicopters, compares the experience to combat.

“At night, only five helicopters are equipped to fly, and it is much riskier,” he noted. “But whether day or night, you are face to face with the fire. Sometimes you stop on one side and the blaze leaps to another. In [the northwestern city of] Çanakkale, we saw how fast it could outrun us.”

Since January, Türkiye has deployed 105 helicopters, 27 planes and 14 drones, dropping over 161,000 tons of water.

The country is also the first in Europe to use drones in wildfire management, scanning millions of hectares for early detection.

Still, officials stress that prevention matters most.

“The leading cause of fires is people, through negligence, accidents or intent,” said Forestry Director-General Bekir Karacabey.

According to Karacabey, the strongest measure is action before fire begins.

But with climate conditions worsening, above 30 degrees Celsius heat, intense humidity and persistent winds, pilots warn that even a spark can unleash a blaze beyond control.

They call this summer’s blazes “mega-fires,” yet every flight reveals their relentless drive to protect homes, forests and lives, turning each mission into a battle for both their country and the world.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

Former MKE head detained in crime group probe
İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention
Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
DEM Partys İmralı talks set to resume this week

DEM Party's İmralı talks set to resume this week
Turkish, Libyan military officials meet in Benghazi

Turkish, Libyan military officials meet in Benghazi
Erdoğan urges unity on key battles anniversary

Erdoğan urges unity on key battle's anniversary
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿