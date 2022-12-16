Fire breaks out in shopping mall in Beşiktaş

A fire broke out in a shopping mall located at Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, while there are no casualties reported.

The fire broke out on the roof of the mall in Levent neighborhood of the district at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Upon notification, a large number of firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, while the people who were in the shopping center were immediately evacuated from the building.

A dense smoke covering the sky due to the fire was also observed from the surrounding districts.

The firefighters managed to keep the fire under control after one-hour of intervention, while the cause of the fire on the roof has not yet been determined.

Providing information about the fire, Şişli district governor Ahmet Gazi Kaya announced that there were no casualties.

“There is no one left inside the mall, everyone has been evacuated. The firefighters will also carry out the final checks. Although not certain, according to preliminary estimates, the burning place belongs to a business on the roof of the shopping center,” Kaya explained.

