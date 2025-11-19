Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

ISTANBUL
Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.

The program, which received high demand last year, aims to create new fintech “unicorns” this year, a press release from the Teknokent said.

A unicorn is a privately held startup company with a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

Recalling that the fintech market reached $218.8 billion last year, it said the Turkish fintech market's size was at $194 million in 2024, with a total number of fintech firms of over 900.

With the FINEXT program, startups entered the accelerator program to develop solutions that will make a global difference in financial technologies.

The program offers a 14-week acceleration process specifically designed for entrepreneurs aiming to commercialize innovative ideas in financial technologies.

As part of the program, startups benefit from comprehensive opportunities such as mentorship, mini-MBA training, investor meetings, cloud infrastructure support and access to international collaboration networks.

Tahsin Engin, general manager of Dijitalpark Teknokent, said at the opening ceremony: "With new startups, we can say that Türkiye has become a financial technologies hub.”

"Seven unicorns have emerged in our country. A large portion of these unicorns took their first steps in tech parks."

He added that FINEXT, which leads entrepreneurs developing fintech technologies, will eventually hold a significant position within this structure.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

    Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

  2. Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

    Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

  3. TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

    TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

  4. Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

    Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

  5. Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

    Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia

Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia
Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months

Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months
Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia

Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia
Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September
UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget

UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget
No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss

No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss
WORLD Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after warning residents to evacuate parts of the region ahead of an operation targeting Hezbollah positions, the army said.

ECONOMY Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿