Filming for folk poet Aşık Veysel’s biopic starts

SİVAS

Filming has begun for a biopic that chronicles the 79-year life and works of folk poet Aşık Veysel Şatıroğlu, in his hometown, the Central Anatolian province of Sivas.

The first scenes of the film, which tells the story of Aşık Veysel, one of the greatest representatives of the minstrel tradition who lost both eyes to smallpox at the age of 7, are being shot in Düzyayla village in the Hafik district.

The filming will conclude in Sivrialan village in the Şarkışla district, where Veysel was born in 1894.

Directed by Gökhan Keskin, the movie features Şentürk Dündar, an actor and folk musician, portraying Aşık Veysel.

Scheduled to meet audiences at the end of 2025, the cast also includes Halil Ergün, Yasemin Yalçın, Ali Sürmeli, Erkan Can, Suna Selen, Nurseli İdiz, Selahattin Taşdöğen, Halil İbrahim Kalaycıoğlu, Yavuz Karakaş, Metin Yıldırım and Ali Kürşat Uzun.

Taşdöğen, the movie's art director and actor, noted that the project has been in progress for about four years. "Our filmmaker friend who took on this project has truly put in a great effort, and we have brought together a strong team," he said.

Taşdöğen, who plays the role of a village headman in the film, said, "We are designing the settings and working on them. Our team and script are excellent. The person whose life we are portraying was a beautiful soul — may he rest in peace."

He emphasized the challenges posed by harsh weather and natural conditions during the filming, adding, "The people of Sivas are genuinely supportive. Everyone we approached has been very accommodating. In Düzyayla, the entire village came together to assist. We are very pleased with Sivas because they honor Aşık Veysel's memory. Aşık Veysel easily brings emotions and experiences to life that we might never fully understand or feel."

Dündar, who plays Aşık Veysel, expressed the joy of portraying such a great master whose works he has performed.

Stating that he accepted the role without hesitation when it was offered to him, Dündar said: "After reading the script, I began to empathize with Aşık Veysel's life. As we know, he had a very challenging life, and his works are immensely valuable — each one a lesson in itself. Performing his works and keeping his sacred memory alive through this role is incredibly exciting. Hopefully, we will convey his emotions, love, and the unseen aspects of his life through his perspective. I wholeheartedly believe this film will honor his name and legacy."

Keskin, who is from Sivas, expressed his pride and happiness in creating such a film.

Keskin said that he had previously met Aşık Veysel's grandson, Sebahattin Şatıroğlu, and proposed the idea of adapting his grandfather's life for the big screen. "I shared my idea, but everything happens at the right time. This film was destined for now, and we've begun filming," he said.

Sebahattin Şatıroğlu shared his family's happiness about the portrayal of his grandfather's 79-year journey and struggles in the film.

He expressed that the family is fully supportive of the project and considers it an honor.

Demet Öz, who plays the role of the poet's wife, said she is thrilled and honored to be part of the film. "As a young actress, I am so happy to work with such esteemed actors. The film features Aşık Veysel's family, grandchildren and their children. This is one of the greatest gifts this industry could bring me. I’m excited; the countdown has begun."