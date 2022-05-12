Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

  • May 12 2022 11:49:01

Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

MARRAKECH
Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

The fight against the ISIL cannot be won with the help of another “terrorist group, such as the YPG/PKK,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted on May 11 after he attended the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL in Marrakech.

The minister said he told the coalition members about Turkey’s “unwavering fight” against the ISIL and all terrorist organizations.
At the Global Coalition meeting, ongoing efforts to fight against the ISIL in Syria and Iraq were discussed and the current situation on recently increasing ISIL presence in Afghanistan and Africa were evaluated.

The minister also held bilateral meetings on the side-lines of the meeting, including his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, and Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.

“Turkey supports territorial integrity of Morocco”

The peace, stability and prosperity of North Africa are indispensable for the stability of the Mediterranean, Africa and even Europe, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said speaking at a joint press conference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

The minister also expressed Turkey’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Morocco.

Elaborating on his talks with Bourita, he said they discussed bilateral relations and evaluated the ways to increase the two countries’ trade volume, as well as regional issues, such as in Libya and Ukraine.

Terror,

TURKEY Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Student visits 120 cities spending only $330

    Student visits 120 cities spending only $330

  2. First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

    First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

  3. German pensioners should spend winter in Turkey, says business group head

    German pensioners should spend winter in Turkey, says business group head

  4. Israel arrests nine after crash images spark panic on Istanbul plane

    Israel arrests nine after crash images spark panic on Istanbul plane

  5. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August
Recommended
Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ
Turkey condemns attack in Congo

Turkey condemns attack in Congo
Turkey, Kazakhstan aim to reach $10 bln trade volume: Erdoğan

Turkey, Kazakhstan aim to reach $10 bln trade volume: Erdoğan

Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart
Greece must obey NATO obligations amid tensions with Turkey: Mitsotakis

Greece must obey NATO obligations amid tensions with Turkey: Mitsotakis
Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan

Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Apple on May 10 put out word it is no longer making iPods, the trend-setting MP3 players that transformed how people get music and gave rise to the iPhone.

SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.