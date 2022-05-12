Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

MARRAKECH

The fight against the ISIL cannot be won with the help of another “terrorist group, such as the YPG/PKK,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted on May 11 after he attended the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL in Marrakech.

The minister said he told the coalition members about Turkey’s “unwavering fight” against the ISIL and all terrorist organizations.

At the Global Coalition meeting, ongoing efforts to fight against the ISIL in Syria and Iraq were discussed and the current situation on recently increasing ISIL presence in Afghanistan and Africa were evaluated.

The minister also held bilateral meetings on the side-lines of the meeting, including his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, and Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.

“Turkey supports territorial integrity of Morocco”

The peace, stability and prosperity of North Africa are indispensable for the stability of the Mediterranean, Africa and even Europe, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said speaking at a joint press conference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

The minister also expressed Turkey’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Morocco.

Elaborating on his talks with Bourita, he said they discussed bilateral relations and evaluated the ways to increase the two countries’ trade volume, as well as regional issues, such as in Libya and Ukraine.