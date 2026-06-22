Fidan warns Israel could sabotage US-Iran process

Fidan warns Israel could sabotage US-Iran process

CAIRO
Fidan warns Israel could sabotage US-Iran process

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that technical issues in the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran may not be resolved quickly, saying the process could face deadlocks.

“These are important issues. It may not be easy to immediately resolve their technical details. We may see deadlocks from time to time. We need to be prepared for that,” Fidan told Anadolu Agency in Cairo.

He warned that Israel could try to undermine the process.

“There is always an Israel waiting in the corner, ready to sabotage the process as soon as it finds the opportunity,” he said.

Fidan made the remarks during a visit to the Egyptian capital for the fourth consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said the first round of technical talks on implementing the U.S.-Iran memorandum began in Switzerland on June 21.

Several provisions of the memorandum were left for discussion over a 60-day period, particularly technical matters related to sanctions and nuclear verification, Fidan said.

“The political will has been demonstrated by both sides on the major issues,” he said.

Fidan added that he had discussed the issue by phone with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Speaking about his meetings in Cairo, Fidan said the previous two days had involved an intensive schedule of diplomatic contacts.

He said Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States held a meeting on Libya on June 20, during which developments related to the Mediterranean and Africa were also discussed.

“There was a very productive exchange of views among the four countries. The discussions enabled us to reach common ground on certain issues,” Fidan said.

Fidan was also received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, saying they discussed the results produced by the four-country consultation format.

He said Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were major regional powers seeking to take greater responsibility for political, security and economic challenges in the region.

“Our main effort is to take ownership of the region’s problems, seek solutions through regional initiatives and mobilize international efforts toward resolving them,” Fidan said.

He added that the four countries were working to develop a shared regional vision in cooperation with the international community rather than accepting one imposed from outside.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan also held separate meetings with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salim on the sidelines of the gathering.

Diplomatic sources said Fidan also met Massad Boulos, senior adviser to Trump for Arab and African affairs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

    Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

  2. Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

    Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

  3. Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

    Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

  4. Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

    Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

  5. Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

    Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks
Recommended
Kurtulmuş to host NATO parliamentary summit in Istanbul

Kurtulmuş to host NATO parliamentary summit in Istanbul
Erdoğan renews pledge for fully domestic defense production

Erdoğan renews pledge for fully domestic defense production
Türkiye, UK build ‘zero waste’ bridge ahead of COP31 climate summit

Türkiye, UK build ‘zero waste’ bridge ahead of COP31 climate summit
Erdoğan meets new EU envoy as five ambassadors begin duties

Erdoğan meets new EU envoy as five ambassadors begin duties
Fidan in Moscow renews offer to host Ukraine talks

Fidan in Moscow renews offer to host Ukraine talks
Erdoğan urges global actors to shield Iran deal from Israeli sabotage

Erdoğan urges global actors to shield Iran deal from Israeli sabotage
WORLD Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Iran’s senior envoys left talks in Switzerland on June 22 after a marathon negotiating session with the United States, state media reported, as mediators claimed progress towards a definitive U.S.-Iran deal.
ECONOMY France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France and Germany said on June 22 that they had agreed on the joint governance of arms maker KNDS, paving the way for a blockbuster share offering as they seek to bolster defence cooperation.
SPORTS TFF chief backs Montella, national team after early World Cup exit

TFF chief backs Montella, national team after early World Cup exit

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu defended the national team and head coach Vincenzo Montella on June 22 after Türkiye was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following consecutive group-stage defeats.
﻿