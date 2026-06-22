Fidan warns Israel could sabotage US-Iran process

CAIRO

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that technical issues in the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran may not be resolved quickly, saying the process could face deadlocks.

“These are important issues. It may not be easy to immediately resolve their technical details. We may see deadlocks from time to time. We need to be prepared for that,” Fidan told Anadolu Agency in Cairo.

He warned that Israel could try to undermine the process.

“There is always an Israel waiting in the corner, ready to sabotage the process as soon as it finds the opportunity,” he said.

Fidan made the remarks during a visit to the Egyptian capital for the fourth consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said the first round of technical talks on implementing the U.S.-Iran memorandum began in Switzerland on June 21.

Several provisions of the memorandum were left for discussion over a 60-day period, particularly technical matters related to sanctions and nuclear verification, Fidan said.

“The political will has been demonstrated by both sides on the major issues,” he said.

Fidan added that he had discussed the issue by phone with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Speaking about his meetings in Cairo, Fidan said the previous two days had involved an intensive schedule of diplomatic contacts.

He said Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States held a meeting on Libya on June 20, during which developments related to the Mediterranean and Africa were also discussed.

“There was a very productive exchange of views among the four countries. The discussions enabled us to reach common ground on certain issues,” Fidan said.

Fidan was also received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, saying they discussed the results produced by the four-country consultation format.

He said Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were major regional powers seeking to take greater responsibility for political, security and economic challenges in the region.

“Our main effort is to take ownership of the region’s problems, seek solutions through regional initiatives and mobilize international efforts toward resolving them,” Fidan said.

He added that the four countries were working to develop a shared regional vision in cooperation with the international community rather than accepting one imposed from outside.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan also held separate meetings with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salim on the sidelines of the gathering.

Diplomatic sources said Fidan also met Massad Boulos, senior adviser to Trump for Arab and African affairs.