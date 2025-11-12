Fidan urges Israel to match Hamas' constructive stance on permanent Gaza ceasefire

ANKARA

Palestinian group Hamas is showing it is willing to take constructive steps to ensure that the current ceasefire in Gaza is permanent, and Israel should have the same understanding, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The Gaza Strip is a part of Palestine; it must remain so and be treated as such, Hakan Fidan said during a joint news conference in the capital Ankara with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

"Today, a humanitarian aid ship departed from Mersin to El Arish Port in Egypt for delivery to Gaza," Fidan noted. "We will contribute to the upcoming Gaza Conference hosted by Egypt."

Fidan also touched on his recent U.S. visit, saying it allowed Türkiye to clarify its positions on critical issues in Syria.

In meetings with Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, they discussed the Ukraine situation, potential roles for Türkiye and the U.S. in advancing Russia-Ukraine talks, and overcoming deadlocks.

"On Gaza, we addressed ongoing issues and how to improve the ceasefire process," he added.

"It was a productive half-day at the White House, where we evaluated Türkiye and the region mutually."

Fidan praised close collaboration between Türkiye and Egypt with international actors on humanitarian aid, ending the war and genocide in Gaza, and pursuing a two-state solution.

"We have always stood in brotherly solidarity, on the side of truth and justice, with no reason to step back," he said.

In today's meeting, they decided to prioritize trade, transportation, and energy for public welfare, Fidan explained.

Abdelatty, for his part, said they agreed with the Turkish side on the importance of joint action to support Gaza ceasefire implementation and transition to the second phase.

He noted that the agreement was reached with joint support, and without roles from Egypt, Türkiye, Qatar, and the U.S., it would not have been possible.

"We must work to prevent a return to war, ensure continued humanitarian aid to avoid escalating the tragedy, and advance to the second phase," Abdelatty added.

Egypt and Türkiye share close positions, he stated.