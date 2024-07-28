Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of ASEAN summit

Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of ASEAN summit

ANKARA
Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of ASEAN summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held on Saturday bilateral talks on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit in Vientiane, Laos, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Brunei Darussalam's Foreign Minister Dato Erywan Yusof.

Fidan is in Laos for a two-day visit to participate in Türkiye's sixth trilateral meeting with ASEAN as part of their "sectoral dialogue partnership." The talks coincide with ASEAN's 57th foreign ministers summit.

During his meeting with Indian counterpart Jaishankar, the two discussed bilateral political and economic issues as well as regional matters, including the situation in Afghanistan and security in the Asia Pacific region.

In his talks with Yusof, the schedule for upcoming high-level visits, developments in Gaza, and the situation of Rohingya Muslims were reviewed.

Türkiye formalized its relationship with ASEAN in 2010 by signing one of the bloc's founding documents and became a sectoral dialogue partner in 2017.​​​​​​​ The political and economic union comprises 10 southeast Asian states.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

    Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

  2. Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

    Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

  3. Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

    Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

  4. Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

    Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

  5. Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

    Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Recommended
Fidan to attend Iran’s new president’s inauguration ceremony

Fidan to attend Iran’s new president’s inauguration ceremony
Türkiye says genocidal Netanyahu will face same end as Hitler

Türkiye says 'genocidal' Netanyahu will face same end as Hitler
Türkiye decries Israels recent attacks on journalists

Türkiye decries Israel's recent attacks on journalists
Erdoğan calls Netanyahu the Hitler of our time

Erdoğan calls Netanyahu the 'Hitler of our time'
Fidan, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation at ASEAN summit

Fidan, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation at ASEAN summit
Türkiye urges global action to halt Israeli atrocities

Türkiye urges global action to halt 'Israeli atrocities'
WORLD Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Palestinians fled the two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Monday after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders, with The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees saying that 86 percent of Gaza is currently under such orders.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish national women’s volleyball team came from two sets behind on July 29 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) to win its first match at the Paris Olympics.
﻿