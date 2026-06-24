Fidan heads to Canada for talks on partnership push

OTTAWA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Canada on June 25 and 26 for talks expected to focus on expanding trade, energy cooperation and defense ties, according to Turkish officials.

The two-day visit will begin in Toronto, where Fidan is scheduled to tour the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, a key facility in Canada’s civil nuclear energy program. Diplomatic sources said the visit is intended to examine Canada’s nuclear capabilities on site and explore potential avenues for cooperation in the energy sector.

Fidan will also attend a meeting in Toronto with business leaders, civil society representatives and academics, part of Ankara’s broader effort to deepen engagement with Canadian economic and policy circles.

On the second day of the visit, Fidan will travel to Ottawa, where he is expected to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand for bilateral talks.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan is expected to emphasize Ankara’s interest in elevating Türkiye-Canada relations to a strategic partnership level and to call for increased high-level contacts and reciprocal visits.

He is also expected to stress the importance of expanding and balancing trade between the two countries.

Bilateral trade reached about $2.7 billion in 2025, with Turkish exports totaling $1.57 billion and imports from Canada at $1.16 billion, Turkish data shows. Fidan is expected to argue for accelerating efforts to reduce barriers to trade and to finalize an ongoing free trade agreement process without delay.

Energy cooperation is expected to be a central topic, with Türkiye signaling interest in expanding collaboration with Canada in nuclear energy and other areas of the energy sector. Canada is home to established nuclear infrastructure, including the Darlington facility, which plays a significant role in the country’s electricity generation system.

Defense industry cooperation is also on the agenda. The sources said Fidan will highlight the need for deeper collaboration in defense manufacturing and for establishing a stronger legal framework governing bilateral military relations.

The Turkish side is also expected to raise several foreign policy issues during the talks. These include concerns about potential provocations aimed at undermining understandings reached between the United States and Iran, and the strategic importance of maintaining unrestricted and secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz for global energy and trade flows.

Fidan is expected to express concern over intensified fighting in the Ukraine war, warning that the escalation has increased international alarm and reiterating Türkiye’s readiness to support efforts aimed at ending the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.