Türkiye still hopeful for imminent deal in Ukraine: Fidan

Türkiye still hopeful for imminent deal in Ukraine: Fidan

LONDON
Türkiye still hopeful for imminent deal in Ukraine: Fidan

Türkiye has expressed its hopes for reaching a truce and lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine following the unprecedented tensions between the Ukrainian and U.S. presidents.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the summit held by the United Kingdom on March 2 with the participation of prominent European nations as well as NATO and EU leaders for developing a concerted security plan for Ukraine after Washington’s radical policy shift.

In a statement after the summit, Fidan expressed Türkiye’s hopes for an immediate ceasefire and lasting agreement between the two warring sides. “

“What are the elements that can make it possible? Each country has different ideas on this. But our priority, as our president has already declared, [is based on] that nobody loses in peace. We should therefore work for this,” he said.

Türkiye has long been calling for ending the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine and starting negotiations for a lasting agreement.

Fidan, in London, recalled Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to this end and repeated its readiness to contribute to the process as the host of talks between the two warring countries.

The Turkish top diplomat described the summit as important but also underlined that there were different ideas on how to reach an agreement to end the war.

“Within the European Union, different perspectives have emerged in light of the position the U.S. has taken in recent weeks and the increasing clarity of that position,” he stated

Fidan referred to a radical policy shift by the U.S. on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict after Donald Trump came to power in January. A spat between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28 has been interpreted as an unprecedented diplomatic incident, which has almost broken the ties between Washington and Kiev.

These recent developments in the region have delivered a major blow to the stability of the alliance, raising significant concerns about the future of NATO's security understanding in Europe.

Fidan stressed that the Europeans would continue to increase the frequency of such summits in the coming period, saying, “It has become obvious that America’s recent political stances, particularly on Ukraine and on the European security, have created question marks in the minds of the European leaders.”

On Ankara’s stance, Fidan recalled the importance of the Turkish contribution to the peace talks in Ukraine and reshaping the security architecture in Europe, underlining that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has a great vision for making this a reality.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Türkiye pushes for swift, fair peace in Ukraine war, Erdoğan tells Starmer

Türkiye pushes for swift, fair peace in Ukraine war, Erdoğan tells Starmer
Türkiye submits filing to ICJ over Israel’s international law violations

Türkiye submits filing to ICJ over Israel’s international law violations
VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London

VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London
Fidan calls on US to end support for PKK

Fidan calls on US to end support for PKK
Türkiye expresses readiness to support peace between Ukraine, Russia

Türkiye expresses readiness to support peace between Ukraine, Russia
Türkiye expects EU to take concrete steps to improve relations: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects EU to take concrete steps to improve relations: Erdoğan
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿