Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

ANKARA

Speaking to his U.S. counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday urged Israel to avoid “provocative actions” that could lead to further escalation of conflicts, expressing his concern over rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made at Blinken’s request, Fidan underlined the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza cease-fire, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on X.

During the phone call, the two officials discussed the negotiation process between Israel and Hamas and growing tensions in the region, said Öncü Keçeli.

“Minister Fidan stated that the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief (Ismail) Haniyeh and the ongoing massacre against Palestinians once again demonstrated Israel's lack of willingness to establish peace,” Keçeli added.