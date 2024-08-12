Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

ANKARA
Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

Speaking to his U.S. counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday urged Israel to avoid “provocative actions” that could lead to further escalation of conflicts, expressing his concern over rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made at Blinken’s request, Fidan underlined the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza cease-fire, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on X.

During the phone call, the two officials discussed the negotiation process between Israel and Hamas and growing tensions in the region, said Öncü Keçeli.

“Minister Fidan stated that the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief (Ismail) Haniyeh and the ongoing massacre against Palestinians once again demonstrated Israel's lack of willingness to establish peace,” Keçeli added.

Fidan also said Hamas has previously shown a constructive attitude towards a ceasefire.

 

Türkiye, TURKEY, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

    Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

  2. Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

    Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

  3. Two MPs, 15 mayors set to join AKP, says deputy leader

    Two MPs, 15 mayors set to join AKP, says deputy leader

  4. Taxpayers to be offered digital convenience

    Taxpayers to be offered digital convenience

  5. House sales in Türkiye up by 16 percent in July

    House sales in Türkiye up by 16 percent in July
Recommended
Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

İzmir cancels sister city protocol with Tel Aviv over Gaza war

İzmir cancels sister city protocol with Tel Aviv over Gaza war
Ethiopian, Somali officials to continue indirect talks in Türkiye

Ethiopian, Somali officials to continue indirect talks in Türkiye
Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts

Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts
Türkiye, Syria may hold ministerial meeting: Güler

Türkiye, Syria may hold ministerial meeting: Güler
Palestinian leader to visit Türkiye amid regional tensions

Palestinian leader to visit Türkiye amid regional tensions
WORLD Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

A rocket fired from the war-torn Gaza Strip fell in the sea off Israel's Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israel's army said, as Hamas militants announced their first attack on the city in months.
ECONOMY Taxpayers to be offered digital convenience

Taxpayers to be offered digital convenience

The government will soon introduce practices to streamline bureaucratic processes for taxpayers, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced.  
SPORTS Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Turkish athletes won a total of eight medals in Paris, leaving the Olympic Games without a gold medal for the first time in 40 years.
﻿