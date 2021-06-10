FETÖ threatens national security of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan: Erdoğan

  June 10 2021

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 9 stressed the importance of the fight against the FETÖ by Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

"Recent events have once again revealed the bloody, dark, and ugly face of FETÖ. I hope we will overcome this threat together by standing shoulder to shoulder," Erdoğan said at a joint news conference with his counterpart from Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

During the meeting, the two discussed regional cooperation and the fight against terror groups, including FETÖ, Erdoğan said.

“We agree that FETÖ poses a national security threat to both countries,” he added.

He vowed to boost bilateral trade between Ankara and Bishkek “to reach a target of $1 billion trade volume.”

Erdoğan also outlined a plan to increase flights between the two nations.

Bilateral relations

For his part, Japarov noted that Turkey is the first country that recognized the independence of Kyrgyzstan and developed friendly ties.

He also expressed gratitude to Turkey "for the invaluable moral, technical and social assistance it has given for the development of Kyrgyzstan’s economy."

He said they discussed the future of bilateral relations and also exchanged views on international issues.

"We have been able to create cooperation mechanisms in many areas," he added.

"We discussed very important issues related to the arrival of Turkish investors in Kyrgyzstan,” he said, underlining that "all rights of Turkish investors" currently working in his country "will be protected."

"We also discussed the opening of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in a very short period of time."

Pleased with Turkey’s economic success

Japarov stressed that a large number of Kyrgyz students are studying in Turkey, and he believes that this number will increase even more thanks to close relations between the two countries.

He said Kyrgyzstan welcomes the increasing importance of Turkey in the international arena and it is pleased with Turkey’s economic success, noting that Turkey also closely follows the events in Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Erdoğan welcomed Japarov with an official ceremony at the presidential complex. The two participated in the 5th meeting of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey Strategic Cooperation High Council.

Among attendees at the meeting were Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan, Culture, and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun and Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın.

Japarov, who is on a three-day visit to Turkey, is accompanied by a high-profile delegation of his country’s ministers.

After the meetings, the two sides held a signing ceremony.

Kyrgyzstan’s president will also meet Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop during his visit, according to Dastan Dusekeyev, foreign policy chief for the Kyrgyzstan Presidency.

Japarov will also address business leaders at the Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Business Forum and meet Kyrgyzstan nationals, students, and representatives of NGOs operating in Ankara.

