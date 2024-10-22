Fatma and her 45 years in Selge as nomad

Fatma Sevinç, who lives in tourism hotspot Antalya’s Manavgat district, has spent 45 years grazing her goats in the ancient city of Selge, drawing water from a 2,500-year-old well that connects her to the region's rich history.

The ancient city of Selge, founded on the slopes of the Taurus Mountains, dates back to 500 B.C. The ancient mountain city, which hosted many civilizations, is now home to the last remaining nomads.

Sevinç, a 59-year-old nomad living in Altınkaya Village within the boundaries of the ancient city, started shepherding at a young age.

After getting married, Sevinç continued living in the same village, grazing her goats in and around the ancient city.

On days when the herds cannot find grass, Sevinç carries tree branches on her back, enduring a 20-minute challenging climb to feed her goats. She also brings food for her dogs in plastic bags.

She provides water for her herd from an ancient well that still remains filled year-round, drawing it with a rope-tied bucket. She also gets her own drinking water from a spring in the ancient city.

Sevinç walks more than 10 kilometers a day among the historical ruins, while also protecting the ancient city from dangers like fire.

Sevinç said that her childhood was full of hardships.

She explained that she has been shepherding since she was young, saying: “After getting married, we fully devoted ourselves to shepherding. We live within Selge. Our home is within the ancient stadium, in a first-degree archaeological site. The ancient city is situated on mountainous and difficult terrain, so I walk for hours every day. Sometimes, I climb for minutes with branches on my back.”

Describing herself as both a shepherd and protector of the ancient city, she said: “We work almost like guards here. We report the slightest fire in the surrounding forests. The ancient city gives us life. We draw water for our goats from the ancient well using buckets. I also meet our drinking water needs from an ancient structure known as the 'king's water.' We were told that these water sources were left by the Romans. I wonder, who drank from these waters back then? Now, we are the ones who are lucky enough to benefit from it.”