Fatma and her 45 years in Selge as nomad

Fatma and her 45 years in Selge as nomad

ANTALYA
Fatma and her 45 years in Selge as nomad

Fatma Sevinç, who lives in tourism hotspot Antalya’s Manavgat district, has spent 45 years grazing her goats in the ancient city of Selge, drawing water from a 2,500-year-old well that connects her to the region's rich history.

The ancient city of Selge, founded on the slopes of the Taurus Mountains, dates back to 500 B.C. The ancient mountain city, which hosted many civilizations, is now home to the last remaining nomads.

Sevinç, a 59-year-old nomad living in Altınkaya Village within the boundaries of the ancient city, started shepherding at a young age.

After getting married, Sevinç continued living in the same village, grazing her goats in and around the ancient city.

On days when the herds cannot find grass, Sevinç carries tree branches on her back, enduring a 20-minute challenging climb to feed her goats. She also brings food for her dogs in plastic bags.

She provides water for her herd from an ancient well that still remains filled year-round, drawing it with a rope-tied bucket. She also gets her own drinking water from a spring in the ancient city.

Sevinç walks more than 10 kilometers a day among the historical ruins, while also protecting the ancient city from dangers like fire.

Sevinç said that her childhood was full of hardships.

She explained that she has been shepherding since she was young, saying: “After getting married, we fully devoted ourselves to shepherding. We live within Selge. Our home is within the ancient stadium, in a first-degree archaeological site. The ancient city is situated on mountainous and difficult terrain, so I walk for hours every day. Sometimes, I climb for minutes with branches on my back.”

Describing herself as both a shepherd and protector of the ancient city, she said: “We work almost like guards here. We report the slightest fire in the surrounding forests. The ancient city gives us life. We draw water for our goats from the ancient well using buckets. I also meet our drinking water needs from an ancient structure known as the 'king's water.' We were told that these water sources were left by the Romans. I wonder, who drank from these waters back then? Now, we are the ones who are lucky enough to benefit from it.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

    CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

  2. Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

    Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

  3. Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

    Escalating war costs Israel $133 mln daily, straining economy

  4. Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

    Türkiye, Latvia to boost defense cooperation: Fidan

  5. Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

    Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months
Recommended
Bayburt’s museums attract more visitors than citys population

Bayburt’s museums attract more visitors than city's population
‘Smile 2 scares up the biggest audiences in theaters

‘Smile 2' scares up the biggest audiences in theaters
Goddess figure in Pergamon reveals high culture

Goddess figure in Pergamon reveals high culture
Handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland

Handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland
Directioners leave tributes for Payne

Directioners leave tributes for Payne
Lost ghost story by Dracula author Bram Stoker unearthed in Dublin

Lost ghost story by 'Dracula' author Bram Stoker unearthed in Dublin
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿