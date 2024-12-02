Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

ISTANBUL

Family physicians, tasked with providing first-step health care in Türkiye, commenced a work stoppage on Dec. 2, marking their second strike in just over a month.

The action, set to last until Dec. 6, aims to protest a recently enacted regulation, with this strike emerging as a continuation of the walkout staged from Nov. 5-7.

Primary care physicians have expressed vehement opposition to the new directive, which came into effect on Nov. 1, governing their working conditions and benefits.

The regulation stipulates incentive payments for family physicians based on their performance metrics and the number of patients they see. However, doctors contend that this framework prioritizes quantitative output over the qualitative essence of health care, a departure from the principles of medical ethics.

Family physicians receive the lowest salaries among doctors in Türkiye. Under the new arrangement, up to 30 percent of their income is subject to cuts. To compensate, the new incentive system offers additional pay based on the number of patients treated by each doctor.

Among their grievances are demands for the abolition of the performance-based system, adjustments to salaries and the alleviation of excessive workloads.

“We are issuing a stern warning to the Health Ministry. Our actions will persist until the ‘Torture Regulation’ is withdrawn,” the Turkish Medical Association said in a written statement.

The association further emphasized that the strike is not merely a reactionary measure but a resolute stand to uphold “professional dignity and public health.”