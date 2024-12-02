Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

ISTANBUL
Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

Family physicians, tasked with providing first-step health care in Türkiye, commenced a work stoppage on Dec. 2, marking their second strike in just over a month.

The action, set to last until Dec. 6, aims to protest a recently enacted regulation, with this strike emerging as a continuation of the walkout staged from Nov. 5-7.

Primary care physicians have expressed vehement opposition to the new directive, which came into effect on Nov. 1, governing their working conditions and benefits.

The regulation stipulates incentive payments for family physicians based on their performance metrics and the number of patients they see. However, doctors contend that this framework prioritizes quantitative output over the qualitative essence of health care, a departure from the principles of medical ethics.

Family physicians receive the lowest salaries among doctors in Türkiye. Under the new arrangement, up to 30 percent of their income is subject to cuts. To compensate, the new incentive system offers additional pay based on the number of patients treated by each doctor.

Among their grievances are demands for the abolition of the performance-based system, adjustments to salaries and the alleviation of excessive workloads.

“We are issuing a stern warning to the Health Ministry. Our actions will persist until the ‘Torture Regulation’ is withdrawn,” the Turkish Medical Association said in a written statement.

The association further emphasized that the strike is not merely a reactionary measure but a resolute stand to uphold “professional dignity and public health.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

    White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

  2. Armenia plans shorter military service

    Armenia plans shorter military service

  3. Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

    Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

  4. CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

    CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

  5. Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

    Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage
Recommended
CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

CHP leader pledges more events for disabled
Authorities deny ban on Nazım Hikmets work

Authorities deny ban on Nazım Hikmet's work
Italy captures PKK terrorist linked to TUSAŞ attack

Italy captures PKK terrorist linked to TUSAŞ attack
Erdoğan highlights steps to strengthen families

Erdoğan highlights steps to strengthen families
Türkiye neutralizes senior PKK terrorist in Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in Syria
Greek Patriate in Istanbul holds liturgy honoring St Andrew

Greek Patriate in Istanbul holds liturgy honoring St Andrew
WORLD White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

The White House said on Dec. 2 that it is in "active conversations" with Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt over efforts to broker a ceasefire to end Israel's over year-long war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye close to investment deal with another Chinese carmaker

Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

Türkiye is close to sealing an investment deal with a Chinese carmaker, according to Kaan Masatçı, project manager at the Investment Office.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿