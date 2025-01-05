Family physicians go on strike for 3rd time

ISTANBUL
Family physicians in Türkiye, responsible for primary healthcare services, will stage a nationwide strike on Jan. 6 to protest a newly issued regulation.

The strike, spanning the country's 81 provinces, will result in family health centers halting services until Jan. 10.

The strike follows two similar actions in November and December 2024, when family doctors walked off the job for three and five days, respectively.

This time, the protest will also see participation from medical professionals across higher tiers of the healthcare system.

Healthcare workers from secondary and tertiary care facilities are expected to join the protest for a one-day strike on Jan. 8.

Family physicians are scheduled to gather in front of provincial health directorates on Jan. 6 to make public statements outlining their grievances.

On Jan. 8, similar statements will be delivered at major hospitals across the country.

The regulation stipulates incentive payments for family physicians based on their performance metrics and the number of patients they see. However, doctors contend that this framework prioritizes quantitative output over the qualitative essence of health care, a departure from the principles of medical ethics.

Among the key issues raised by the protesting physicians are the inadequate physical and medical infrastructure at family health centers, the excessive workload on family doctors and the lack of sufficient support staff such as nurses, midwives and technicians.

They also demand more robust legal measures to prevent violence against healthcare workers and ensure their safety.

The family doctor system in Türkiye assigns every citizen to a specific physician based on their residential address, offering initial care for common health issues and preventive services.

However, family physicians argue that the current system is overburdened, with some doctors responsible for more than 2,000 patients each. They stress that these conditions not only hinder the quality of care but also jeopardize the sustainability of primary healthcare services.

FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace
