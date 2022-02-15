‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery

ISTANBUL

Anna Laudel presents Lal Batman’s solo exhibition titled “Exposé,” which includes a wide range of works from oil paintings to digital illustration and from holograms to NFT and video art produced using digital and plastic art materials.

Curated by Associate Professor Ebru Yetişkin, the exhibition presents by means of artistic research on how digital platforms contribute to socio-cultural change.

In today’s world, as the concept of “Metaverse” enters our lives, Batman explores how digital communication technologies are used in everyday life. Inspired by observations and questioning of contemporary visual culture, Batman’s each selected work reflects our intertwined bodies, images and minds.

At the same time, instead of breaking the spell of the glittering lives that are increasingly exhibited and exposed under the influence of digital culture, the artist connects with the erotic nature of today’s desires to expose, reveal, watch (and to be watched), follow (and to be followed) and peek ( and to be peeked), while adding her own interpretations to these phenomena.

Focusing on current versions of these desires, “Exposé,” which means “to exhibit and to reveal,” takes a closer look at how we reflect each other and ourselves.

“Exposé” can be visited until March 27 at Anna Laudel Gallery, located at Kazancı Yokuşu 45.

Artist and curator Batman continues her academic education on plastic arts at Yeditepe University. She spent her academic years studying and actively developing herself in plastic arts. She produces her works with a multi-disciplinary approach.

Her short film “Strange Man” received an award at the “Repeat All” International Short Film Festival organized by the Konstantin Preslavsky University of Shumen held in 2017. She participated in various fairs and symposiums in Athens, Berlin, Chios Island, İstanbul, Miami, Paris and Tokyo.

Batman creates her art by blending digital and plastic tools and techniques. She works on concept-oriented projects with video art, digital manipulation, digital illustration, sculpture and oil painting productions. She focuses on the dialogue of the production space, audience and elements of the piece. Besides her interest in art history, and her artist identity, she also took part in various projects as a curator.

She also works as an independent designer at a design agency in Milan. Presenting a conceptual approach with her versatile productions in eclectic formats, Batman lives and works both in Istanbul, Turkey, and Belgrade, Serbia.