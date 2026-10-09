Exhibitions open at Zeugma Museum

Exhibitions open at Zeugma Museum

GAZİANTEP
Exhibitions open at Zeugma Museum

The festival features a range of art events alongside the local cuisine. (AA Photo)

The Zeugma Mosaic Museum, home to the world-famous “Gypsy Girl” mosaic and numerous rare artifacts, is hosting four exhibitions as part of the GastroAntep Culture Road Festival.


Organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in cooperation with Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, the GastroAntep festival features a range of art events alongside the region’s local cuisine.


The “Sacred Relics of the Ottoman Empire Exhibition,” held in the foyer of the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, features 37 rare historical artifacts drawn from the collections of the Istanbul Museum of Tombs, the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts, museums in Bursa, Edirne and Manisa, the Presidency of Türkiye Manuscripts Institution and the Istanbul Archaeological Museums.


The “Living Heritage: Gaziantep Exhibition” showcases traditional works unique to the city, including kutnu fabric, copperwork, yemeni traditional shoes and Antep embroidery.


The “Miniature-Style Ceramic Exhibition” in the foyer features 65 works by Muhammet Aliyev, a faculty member at the Faculty of Fine Arts, including specially designed vases, panels and ceramic plates.


The “Encouraging Art and Living Through Art Exhibition,” located in the museum’s mosaic section, features 30 works, mostly filigree pieces, created by relatives of martyrs and veterans.

 

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