Exhibition focuses on Japan-Türkiye relations

ISTANBUL

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan, the exhibition "Crescent and Sun" opened on Nov. 4 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Organized in collaboration with the Japanese Studies Association, Boğaziçi University’s Asian Studies Center, and the Japanese Art Center, the exhibit celebrates a century of cultural exchange between the two nations.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Japan's consul general in Istanbul, Kenichi Kasahara.

Erdal Küçükyalçın, the founder of the Japanese Art Center, a board member of the Japanese Studies Association and the Asian Studies Center and the curator of the exhibition, said that they had compiled a record of people, institutions and events that have contributed to Türkiye-Japan relations and had created a chronological presentation.

Noting that the exhibition begins with the Ottoman period in 1873, Küçükyalçın said, "During the last century, following the Ottoman era, many different events have taken place with the republic. We wanted to highlight and introduce the most important milestones among these. We did this with a newspaper design, gathering photographs, images and information about all the events that have occurred within the century. Visitors will witness events that perhaps they have never heard or seen before."

Küçükyalçın stated that the first foreign investment in Türkiye was made by a Japanese person together with Atatürk at Gazi Farm in Ankara, adding: "We discovered this during our research. We also showcase the ongoing excavations that have been conducted in Kırşehir Kalehöyük for 40 years. A Japanese garden is being created there, serving Türkiye and Anatolia. These mutual assistances, such as those during earthquakes, actually connect the two societies in many ways. We wanted to emphasize these aspects."

Takeshi Nomura, the Cultural Attache of the Japanese Consulate General in Istanbul, said that they have organized important events this year for Türkiye-Japan relations, adding: "This exhibition is also very valuable in this regard. There is a friendship relationship between the two countries, but this relationship is felt more intensely on the occasion of the 100th anniversary. We aim to see many centuries by introducing Japanese culture here. Various events are also being held in Japan, introducing Turkish culture. Istanbul is a tourism center. Tourists visiting here gain knowledge about the relationship and history between the two countries through this exhibition."

The exhibition will be open for visitors until Nov. 24.