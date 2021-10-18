Exhibition brings together different genres

Featuring the works of 13 national and international artists, an exhibition titled “Buluşma” (Meeting) was opened at the Rubaru Art Gallery in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district with the participation of art lovers.

Murat Kösemen was the curator of the second exhibition of the gallery located in Beyoğlu’s iconic Galata quarter.

The founder of the gallery, art historian İsmail Erdoğan, told state-run Anadolu Agency that he wanted to bring people together with the exhibition in a world where people are divided.

The exhibition, which includes works by artists of different genres, ages and thoughts, will be open to visitors until Nov. 16.

Dağıstan Çetinkaya, a cartoonist whose work is included in the exhibition, said that the event brings together young and master figures who do good works in their field.

“It’s nice to have such a face-to-face meeting in an environment where people are withdrawn during the pandemic. I made a 3D experiment of the lines I drew as a result of 30 years of experience, I am taking part in the exhibition with that work,” Çetinkaya noted.

“One of the rare exhibitions I take part in, I think that my works add color in an event with so many different genres,” he added.

Chinese artist Said Chuanyi Lei also stated that he is pleased to take part in a group exhibition with artists from different techniques and concepts.

“I participated in the exhibition with two of my works. I mostly work on İznik tiles, cats and Istanbul. In keeping with the title of the exhibition, I bring together Far East and Turkish art in my work,” he noted.

Artist Kasım Tan, on the other hand, described his style as painting the inconsistency and in-betweenness of the society that left the countryside and turned towards urbanization.

“I bring the figures eye to eye with the viewer and include them in the painting with their emotions, and I try to let the viewer discover their own emotions in the work,” Tan said, noting that his works are mostly portraits.

During the event, Naoki Yamamoto also held a Japanese Tea Ceremony.

The exhibition featuring works by Said Chuanyi Lei, Kasım Tan, Hikmet Barutçugil, Büşra Yurtseven, Hüseyin Ünlü, Dağistan Çetinkaya, Kamil Açıkgöz, Meryem Akkuş, İsmail Erdoğan, Engin Korkmaz, Mustafa Sönmez, Süleyman Saim Tekcan and Tuğba Renkçi Taştan will be open to visitors until Nov. 16.

