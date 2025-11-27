Eva Green joins season three of ‘Wednesday’ as Aunt Ophelia

Eva Green joins season three of ‘Wednesday’ as Aunt Ophelia

LOS ANGELES
Eva Green joins season three of ‘Wednesday’ as Aunt Ophelia

Eva Green is set to join the Addams family in the third season of the Netflix hit “Wednesday,” taking on the role of Aunt Ophelia, the sister of Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Her casting builds on the season two finale, which revealed that Ophelia — missing for 20 years — was actually alive and imprisoned in a cell in her mother Hester’s (Joanna Lumley) basement. Seen only from behind, the character was shown writing “Wednesday must die” on the wall.

”Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting and beautifully unpredictable,” showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement.

“Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Green said, “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world. I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams family.”

Green is the first major cast addition for season three, with Netflix keeping further details under wraps.

She previously collaborated with “Wednesday” executive producer and director Tim Burton on “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” (2016) and the 2012 film “Dark Shadows.” Her other credits include “Casino Royale,” Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful” and the upcoming “Just Play Dead.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

    Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

  2. Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

    Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

  3. Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

    Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

  4. Erdoğan marks progress in public trust for security forces

    Erdoğan marks progress in public trust for security forces

  5. Türkiye voices concern after strike on Iraq gas field

    Türkiye voices concern after strike on Iraq gas field
Recommended
Amphitheater-like Neolithic structure unearthed at Karahantepe

Amphitheater-like Neolithic structure unearthed at Karahantepe
BASE brings together works by newly graduated artists

BASE brings together works by newly graduated artists
Greek Cinema Days to bring classic films to Istanbul

Greek Cinema Days to bring classic films to Istanbul
Miss Universe owners in hit with fraud, trafficking claims

Miss Universe owners in hit with fraud, trafficking claims
Termessos excavations reveal ancient tombs and sarcophagi

Termessos excavations reveal ancient tombs and sarcophagi
US actor Spacey to fight new UK court case

US actor Spacey to fight new UK court case
Ancient remains in Sapanca Lake may date back to Late Antiquity

Ancient remains in Sapanca Lake may date back to Late Antiquity
WORLD Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿