Eva Green joins season three of ‘Wednesday’ as Aunt Ophelia

LOS ANGELES

Eva Green is set to join the Addams family in the third season of the Netflix hit “Wednesday,” taking on the role of Aunt Ophelia, the sister of Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Her casting builds on the season two finale, which revealed that Ophelia — missing for 20 years — was actually alive and imprisoned in a cell in her mother Hester’s (Joanna Lumley) basement. Seen only from behind, the character was shown writing “Wednesday must die” on the wall.

”Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting and beautifully unpredictable,” showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement.

“Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Green said, “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world. I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams family.”

Green is the first major cast addition for season three, with Netflix keeping further details under wraps.

She previously collaborated with “Wednesday” executive producer and director Tim Burton on “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” (2016) and the 2012 film “Dark Shadows.” Her other credits include “Casino Royale,” Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful” and the upcoming “Just Play Dead.”