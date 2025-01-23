EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

BRUSSELS, Anadolu Agency
EUs Kallas stresses Türkiyes role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized Türkiye's importance as a strategic partner and EU candidate country ahead of her upcoming visit to Ankara on Friday.

"It's high time to visit Türkiye, and I will do it in the first part of my mandate," Kallas told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.. She highlighted the potential for cooperation on regional security and energy issues.

Kallas stressed the mutual interest in a stable Eastern Mediterranean and the shared concern for Syria's territorial integrity. While acknowledging Türkiye's EU candidate status, she noted that the process is currently at a standstill, citing ongoing issues related to Cyprus, human rights, and the rule of law.

On European defense, Kallas advocated for better cooperation among EU member states rather than creating a separate system from NATO.

"We shouldn't duplicate what NATO already does," she said, emphasizing the natural partnership between the EU and NATO due to overlapping memberships.

Regarding Syria, Kallas expressed cautious optimism about the new administration, stating that the EU is "willing to discuss the relief of sanctions" if positive steps are taken. The Foreign Affairs Council will address this issue on Jan. 27.

"We are also willing to take a step back and put some sanctions back," she said, if the steps taken are in the wrong direction.

The EU foreign policy chief also touched on the situation in Gaza, stressing the importance of a two-state solution and the need for a balanced approach in upcoming talks with both Israeli and Palestinian representatives.

On Ukraine, Kallas highlighted Türkiye's important role in pressuring Russia to end the conflict. She also addressed the recent U.S. election, expressing readiness to cooperate with the new administration on security, defense, and economic issues.

As she prepares for her visit to Ankara on Jan. 24, Kallas reiterated the partnership between the EU and Türkiye, saying, "This is going to show that the European Union and Türkiye are partners, and we have many issues to discuss and cooperate on."

Fidan-Kallas talks

 Kallas will hold talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. This will be her first trip to Ankara after she resumed her new position in the European Commission.

Talks will be focused on the Türkiye-EU ties, the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine, the situation in Gaza and Palestine as well as the recent developments in Syria, sources said

Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye’s expectation of the revival of the accession process to the EU and underline that this is the candidate country’s strategic target. To this end, the resumption of Türkiye-EU high-level dialogue and Association Council will play an important role, Fidan will tell Kallas.

He will also stress that launching talks for the modernization of the customs union without delay and achieving visa liberalization are also very critical for Türkiye-EU ties.

In light of the developments in Syria that paved the way for the collapse of the Assad regime, Fidan will also propose Kallas to renew the existing migration cooperation between Ankara and Brussels by taking the new realities in the field into consideration.

The minister will also repeat his call on the EU to lift the sanctions on Syria while expressing Ankara’s readiness to cooperate with Brussels for the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Relations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

    Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

  3. MGK updates top security document

    MGK updates top security document

  4. DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

  5. Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

    Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan
Recommended
Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years

Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years
Türkiye, Sweden to hold security meeting in Ankara

Türkiye, Sweden to hold security meeting in Ankara
Erdoğan to receive Slovak premier in official visit to Ankara

Erdoğan to receive Slovak premier in official visit to Ankara
Türkiye offers its condolences to Nigeria over fuel tanker truck blast

Türkiye offers its condolences to Nigeria over fuel tanker truck blast
Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting

Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting
Turkish top diplomat to visit Baku for bilateral, regional talks

Turkish top diplomat to visit Baku for bilateral, regional talks
WORLD Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes on Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

The consumer confidence index declined by 0.4 percent month-on-month in January after rising 1.9 percent the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿