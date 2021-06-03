EU welcomes Turkish-Egyptian dialogue

BRUSSELS
European Council President Charles Michel said on June 2 that the European Union welcomed the ongoing dialogue process between the governments of Egypt and Turkey

According to a statement by the council, Michel held a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and the two discussed bilateral ties along with regional issues, security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The statement said that stability in the Eastern Mediterranean would be in the interest of the EU and the European organization welcomed the dialogue between Ankara and Cairo.

Michel and al-Sisi also tackled the peace process in the Middle East, with the former thanking the latter for the cease-fire efforts in the context of Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Also, both leaders stated that stability in war-weary Libya would serve both countries' interests and it was important to support the national unity government of Libya.

