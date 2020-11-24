EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

  • November 24 2020 13:20:00

EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

ANKARA
EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

The European Union has to correct its mistakes on its position over the ongoing row in the eastern Mediterranean and engage in a constructive dialogue with Turkey, Turkey’s top diplomat has said, suggesting that the entire Europe will suffer if it fails to do so.

“The EU has to correct its mistake [in the Mediterranean]. The entire Europe will benefit from our cooperation if it can do so. Otherwise, the whole of Europe will suffer,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at the Parliament Budget Commission while defending his ministry’s 2021 budget on Nov. 24.

Çavuşoğlu explained that the recent tension between Turkey and Greece in the Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea effects Ankara’s relationship with Brussels because some countries including Greece and Greek Cyprus are trying to turn it into an EU matter.

“We are expecting that the EU sees its mistakes and the value Turkey’s membership will add to the EU. We believe a more fruitful relationship can be established in this case. In our contacts with the EU, we are emphasizing on our willingness to be in a constructive dialogue,” he said.

The minister said Turkey was not alone as there are member countries who think within the same line.

The statements of the Turkish minister comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey sees its future in Europe and believes it can build a future with the EU, a move regarded as a will to repair broken ties with Brussels.

Turkey ready for talks with Greece

On the ongoing tension in the Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu reiterated Turkey’s determination to defend its rights and interests in the region, saying, “As a country with the longest shore line in the eastern Mediterranean, it’s impossible for us to accept to be confined to its coast.”

“No initiative excluding Turkey and Turkish Cypriots can succeed. Our works with the EU for a conference on the east Mediterranean are ongoing. We have always wanted to be in dialogue. We want to resolve our problems with Greece through dialogue, including the resumption of the exploratory talks,” he suggested.

Efforts to be exerted for ties with US

On Turkish-American ties, the Turkish minister stressed that Ankara hopes to reconcile with the incoming Joe Biden administration despite existing bilateral problems.

Ties with the U.S. offer both challenges and opportunities and Turkey is trying to act in coordination with the U.S. despite disagreements in some regional conflicts, including Syria and Libya, he said.

The continued support of the U.S. to the PYD in Syria, its inaction against FETÖ’s presence on its lands, ending the Turkish participation to the F-35 aircraft program and threats of sanctions on the Turkish purchase of S-400s are among issues that cast a shadow on bilateral relations, Çavuşoğlu suggested.

“Elections were held in the U.S. We will exert the necessary effort to put back our relations onto a positive track in a bid to serve the strategic interest of both countries,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

    Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

  2. Turkey to recruit 12,000 new health personnel

    Turkey to recruit 12,000 new health personnel

  3. EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

    EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

  4. Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

    Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

  5. Dancing with new ideas

    Dancing with new ideas
Recommended
Turkey plays key role in fight against terrorism: NATO

Turkey plays key role in fight against terrorism: NATO

Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship
Turkey protests ‘unauthorized’ search of Turkish ship by German forces of Operation Irini in east Med

Turkey protests ‘unauthorized’ search of Turkish ship by German forces of Operation Irini in east Med
Turkish defense minister expresses will for close cooperation with new US administration

Turkish defense minister expresses will for close cooperation with new US administration
Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş
Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on E Med

Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on E Med
WORLD WHO chief sees light at the end of long, dark tunnel

WHO chief sees 'light at the end of long, dark tunnel'

With current vaccine developments, the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is growing brighter, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Nov. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has announced on Tuesday that it will repeal the calculation of the Asset Ratio (AR), as of end of 2020 as part of the normalization steps.

SPORTS Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

Galatasaray drew with 10-man Hes Kablo Kayserispor 1-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul on Nov. 23.