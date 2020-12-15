EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM

  • December 15 2020 09:02:00

EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
EU sanctions wont change Turkeys position in east Med: FM

No sanctions coming from the EU will change Turkey's positions on its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country's foreign minister said on Dec. 14. 

"It is not possible to give up our rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean just because sanctions will come or because the EU will criticize us," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told lawmakers during 2021 budget debates in parliament.

Çavuşoğlu touted Turkey's active foreign policy, saying: "If no one can move counter to Turkey in Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Caucasus, or Afghanistan, this comes from its active foreign policy."

Turkey will continue to stand by dialogue in its foreign policy, he said.

"We have worked to protect our country’s interests, but also we have always provided peace and justice on the ground," he added.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara has sent drillships in recent months to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue, and negotiation.

Greece exploiting naval alerts: Turkish defense minister

Greece is exploiting the system of Navtex naval alerts in defiance of good neighborly relations, Turkey’s defense minister said Dec. 14. 

“This issue is extremely exploited by our neighbor. Dozens of Navtexes were announced in three months. Only two of them were used and the others not. This is harassment. This is extremely contrary to good neighborly relations,” Hulusi Akar told top commanders in a video conference.

A Navtex, or Navigational Telex, is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area as well as other information.

On developments in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Akar reiterated that Turkey is in favor of finding political solutions to problems as well as good neighborly relations and dialogue.

Underlining that being in favor of good neighborly relations should not be misunderstood, Akar added that it does not mean making compromises. Turkey will continue to defend its rights in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

  2. Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

  3. Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

    Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

  4. Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

    Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

  5. Liberal citizenship regime needed in North Cyprus

    Liberal citizenship regime needed in North Cyprus
Recommended
Turkish leader meant no insult of Irans territory: Rouhani

Turkish leader meant no insult of Iran's territory: Rouhani
Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam
Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War

Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War
EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan

EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan
Presidency sends Libya troops motion to parliament

Presidency sends Libya troops motion to parliament
Ankara urges EU to prevent attempts to hinder ties

Ankara urges EU to prevent attempts to hinder ties

WORLD Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules to be unveiled on Dec. 15 would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook.
ECONOMY Emirates airways to resume flights to Istanbul

Emirates airways to resume flights to Istanbul

Emirates Airlines on Dec. 14 announced it will resume operating flights to Istanbul, Turkey as of Dec. 21 after a nine-month hiatus due to coronavirus.
SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.