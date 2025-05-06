EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue

EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue

ANKARA
EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue

The European Parliament has described the involvement of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and jailed PKK head Abdullah Öcalan in a peace process as a "historic opportunity."

In its annual report on Türkiye, the European Parliament praised Bahçeli’s “constructive approach” and Öcalan’s call for PKK to disarm and dissolve and welcomed both steps, daily Hürriyet said on May 6.

The development "has the potential to end the 40-year period of violence," the report said, urging the launch of an inclusive and parliamentary-led initiative to resolve the Kurdish issue.

Renewed contact with Öcalan became possible after Bahçeli invited him to renounce terrorism in parliament, an appeal later endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a “historic window of opportunity.”

His call was followed by a fourth consecutive meeting since December between the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

Following the third visit, DEM Party officials on Feb. 27 relayed Öcalan’s message calling on PKK to dissolve.

On April 10, DEM Party lawmakers Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan met Erdoğan at the presidential complex in Ankara — the first direct contact between the Turkish leader and pro-Kurdish party representatives in nearly 12 years.

The process seems stalled for now as Önder suffered cardiac arrest and died over the weekend after spending 18 days in intensive care. The hospital said he succumbed to multiple organ failure.

PKK is listed as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Öcalan, meanwhile, has been held in solitary confinement since his capture in 1999.

Meanwhile, the report also criticized the arrest and removal of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several other top municipal officials, local media said.

On the issue of visa liberalization, the European Parliament said Türkiye has yet to fulfill key criteria. However, it expressed support for advancing the process should the conditions be met and called on EU member states to bolster their human resources and technical infrastructure to improve visa procedures.

It backed measures aimed at facilitating visas, especially for business travel and academic exchanges.

Media reports quoted the draft as saying negotiations for Türkiye's EU bid could not resume under current circumstances. Still, it urged continued efforts toward establishing a “closer, dynamic and strategic partnership” between the bloc and Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

    US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

  2. Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

    Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

  3. US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

    US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

  4. Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

    Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

  5. Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

    Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Recommended
Türkiye condemns India, urges restraint after attack against Pakistan

Türkiye condemns India, urges restraint after attack against Pakistan
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss escalating India-Pakistan tensions
Türkiye to urge EU to intensify cooperation against hybrid threats

Türkiye to urge EU to intensify cooperation against hybrid threats
Erdoğan, Trump hail productive call, set to meet soon

Erdoğan, Trump hail 'productive' call, set to meet soon
Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders discuss border gates, cooperation in UN-hosted talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders discuss border gates, cooperation in UN-hosted talks
Trump aims to increase alliance between US, Türkiye: New US ambassador

Trump aims to increase alliance between US, Türkiye: New US ambassador
WORLD US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Öztürk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

ECONOMY US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿