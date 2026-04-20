EU highlights backing for Palestinians amid Mideast War

EU highlights backing for Palestinians amid Mideast War

BRUSSELS
EU highlights backing for Palestinians amid Mideast War

European backers put on a show of support for the Palestinian Authority and the push for a two-state solution on April 20, as global attention largely remains focused in in Iran.

More than 60 nations sent representatives to Brussels to discuss with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa stability, security and long-term peace in Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

"We meet in the middle of a storm. But we cannot abandon the compass," said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot at the start of a meeting of the "Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution.”

"We must hold the course, because the Israeli-Palestinian issue is affecting the Middle East as a whole and also the rest of the world."

The European Union is the biggest financial backer of the Palestinians and, despite having reservations about the Ramallah-based authorities, believes they have a key role to play in post-war Gaza.

"We can and must do more to ensure respect for human rights and accountability, to protect the Palestinian people and to put the two-state solution solidly on the table again," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Attending the Brussels conference, Palestinian premier Mustafa said it was happening "at a moment defined by both immense tragedy and a narrow, but real opportunity to move from war toward a just and lasting peace.”

Mustafa insisted that post-conflict Gaza remained an "integral part of the state of Palestine" and that governance should eventually be handed over to the Palestinian Authority.

The U.S. in October struck a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the Gaza war.

In January, Washington announced that the ceasefire had moved into its second phase. This phase envisages the disarmament of Hamas and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

    Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

  2. Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

    Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

  3. Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

    Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

  4. Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

    Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

  5. NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

    NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit
Recommended
Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN
Iraq moves to introduce compulsory military service amid regional tensions

Iraq moves to introduce compulsory military service amid regional tensions
Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill

Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill
Tsunami warning as 7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan

Tsunami warning as 7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan
Fury over Israeli soldier destroying Jesus statue in Lebanon

Fury over Israeli soldier destroying Jesus statue in Lebanon
Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting

Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting
WORLD Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four candidates to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations will audition for the job this week, far fewer than there were 10 years ago when António Guterres was selected as U.N. chief.
ECONOMY Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

The Dutch government said Monday that it would allocate over 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) to help compensate businesses and individuals for the surge in petrol prices since the outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿