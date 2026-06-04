Israel strikes Lebanon after truce announcement

BEIRUT

TOPSHOT - This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjayoun shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the village of Arnoun on June 3, 2026.

Israel struck south Lebanon on June 4 and threatened new attacks on Beirut despite an announcement hours earlier that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to implement a conditional ceasefire.

Israeli and Lebanese envoys held a fourth round of talks in Washington on June 3, agreeing to implement a ceasefire hinged on Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah halting its attacks.

But Hezbollah, which rejects the direct Israel-Lebanon talks, has not commented on the announcement, while Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said military operations would continue in south Lebanon.

Despite the agreement in Washington, Katz said Israeli forces retained the “freedom of action, with American backing, to strike in Beirut in response to fire on Israeli communities and territory.”

The army will “at this stage, continue its fire and ground operations, remain in the security zone in Lebanon up to the Yellow Line, including in the Beaufort area, and without the return of the population, while continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure on the ground,” he said.

An April 17 truce was meant to halt the fighting and was extended several times but has never been observed, with both sides justifying their ongoing attacks by the other’s alleged violations.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported strikes along roads at several southern locations on June 4, with a couple and their daughter wounded in an attack on their car.

Israel’s military renewed a warning to Lebanese not to go south of the Zahrani River around 45 kilometers (28 miles), after it last week declared all areas south the river “combat zones.”

Earlier on June 4, the Israeli military said air raid sirens were sounded in northern Israel, with one incident involving a “suspicious aerial target” resolved, while another incident was found to be a false alarm.

Before the announcement, Hezbollah said it had launched rockets and drones early on June 4 at Israeli troops who have invaded south Lebanon.