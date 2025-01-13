EU cancels country’s ‘TurkAegean’ trademark

BRUSSELS
Following Greece's protest, a European Union office has revoked the registration of the "TurkAegean" trademark, a tourist slogan Türkiye filed some four years ago.

 

Greece challenged the decision on the grounds that the trademark imposes the idea of "Turkish Aegean,” applying to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

 

In their defense, Turkish authorities claimed that Greece was “attempting to monopolize tourism in a particular region, standing against the rules of fair competition." They asserted that the Aegean Sea encompasses both Greek and Turkish territories, arguing that Greece intends to use the term exclusively for itself, by citing the "AEGEAN" trademarks registered by Greek businesses.

 

Objecting to such claims, EUIPO underlined in its 19-page verdict that widely recognized geographic words cannot be monopolized as trademarks, particularly when they are connected to particular products or services.

 

Further asserting that “TurkAegean” involved strong geographical references, the EU office, therefore, declared the trademark invalid across the categories of advertising, media, transportation services, education, hospitality and legal services.

 

Greece welcomed the annulment decision, with Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos labeling it a “noteworthy accomplishment” for the country.

 

Similarly, the Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis described the decision as a “significant victory” in a post on social media, stating, “The acceptance of our objection against the ‘TurkAegean’ term likewise disapproves the claims of the ‘Blue Homeland.’”

 

The Greek media also reported the EUIPO's ruling under the headings such as "the first diplomatic victory of 2025" and "Türkiye lost TurkAegean.”

 

Greece is also making every effort to prevent the use of the “TurkAegean” trademark in the United States.

 

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have two months to file an appeal and an additional four months to submit a written justification.

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties
