Erzurum’s rainbow hills captivate photographers, nature enthusiasts

A striking natural wonder in the eastern province of Erzurum's Oltu district is drawing increasing attention from photographers and nature enthusiasts.

Known for their vivid, rainbow-like colors and geological formations dating back 45 million years, Oltu’s multicolored hills have become a hotspot for those seeking breathtaking landscapes.

Resembling scenes from a painting, the hills — found across the rural neighborhoods of Tuzla, Yolboyu, Bahçecik and Kaleboğazı — are especially enchanting after rainfall, when their vibrant red, orange and yellow hues become even more pronounced.

Experts note that similar formations exist only in China, making Oltu’s hills a rare geological treasure in the world.

These natural formations are not only a feast for the eyes but also contributing to the promotion of the region. As word spreads, the hills are fast becoming a top destination for eco-tourism and landscape photography.

Local and visiting photographers often flock to the area with drones and professional cameras to capture the surreal scenery.

“We, as nature photographers, are in Oltu to capture the red and rainbow-colored hills,” =photographer Fatih Coşkun Etaş said. “After the rain, the colors intensify and creat an extraordinary visual experience. These kills can be seen across Oltu — it’s a photographer’s dream.”

Another photographer, Ali Osman Kesen, added: “We came to Erzurum to shoot this natural spectacle. We captured it both by drone and camera. We invite all nature enthusiasts to come and experience Oltu’s beauty firsthand.”

 

